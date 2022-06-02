In India, six children were killed when a mother was thrown into a well

New Delhi, May 31 (EFE) .- A mother who attempted suicide in western India has died after throwing six children under the age of ten into a well, apparently triggered after an argument with her husband. .

At Mahat, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, a mother threw her five daughters and a son into a well about six meters deep, killing the children, local police said. Times of India Daily. .

“The bodies of the children were removed from the well at 10:00 pm (Monday) and sent to a health center for autopsy,” police sources said, the Indian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Although the motive for the crime is not yet known, police said, “a dispute with her husband who is addicted to alcohol is suspected to have led to this drastic action.”

The 30-year-old mother also jumped into the well and tried to end her life, but was rescued by some neighbors, who were shocked by what happened, local sources told the same newspaper.

Until March 2017, until a bill repeals suicide attempts, the practice was considered a criminal offense in Asian countries, punishable by up to one and a half years in prison and financial fines.

In 2020, there were more than 153,000 suicides in India, almost 10% more than in 2019, with about 139,000 suicides recorded, according to the latest report released by the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB).

Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) insist that suicide deaths are never a trigger, but the result of treatment by psychological, biological and social factors. EFE

