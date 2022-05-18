‘I’m not even safe in my area’: Amanda Nunes explains why Kayla Harrison was part of the reason she left ATT

Amanda Nunes open to confrontation Kayla Harrison into MMA now because she is no longer part of the American Top Team.

In fact, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was part of the reason Nunes decided to leave the Florida-based gym.

Talking about this week’s episode of the MMA Fighting podcast Trocação FrancaNunes said starting her own team has always been a “big dream” of her, and that she’s reunited with previous coaches — who helped her prepare for battles like her win. Ronda Rossi Help facilitate the transition. However, the UFC women’s featherweight champion has also admitted there are potential rivals – PFL star Harrison and UFC bantamweight Yana Konitskaya – Daily training under one roof at ATT made her uncomfortable.

“There is that saying, whether you like it or not,” said Nunes, who has also been promoting her partnership with Sports Metaverse. “Of course, the whole situation bothered me.

“There were no girls when I joined the American Top Team. I was the first woman who brought two belts and made the women’s team history. When Kayla got there and then Kunitskaya, it started creating a strange situation for me because that was my land.

“Other weights were coming. Kunitskaya, who was already on top and could have been an opponent in the future with a win over Ketlen [Vieira in 2021]. She got there right, when she was about to become the next opponent. I showed up at the gym and was terrified when I walked in. I was like, “No, that’s not possible.” He was already creating this situation.

Then Kayla started talking. I was kind of like, ‘Man, I’m not even safe in my area.’ I was kind of trapped, even because we share the same coaches. She trains with Mike Brown And I’m training with Mike Brown. I was already training with them when I got there.”

Having a teammate openly expressing intent to fight you was strange enough, but Nunes would have been great if Harrison had her camped elsewhere.

“If someone has a team name, I’m the one who brings two belts [to ATT]Nunes said. “If I wasn’t who I really was, a two-part champ, great, no problem. But I was the champ already. She had to train somewhere else to fight me.”

“But then she ended up signing [with PFL] repeatedly. It’s not a fight I didn’t want. If the opportunity is there and she wants it, great, I’m subscribed. A fighter needs challenges, people who talk about you and want to fight you.”

Nunes is still open to taking on Harrison if she ever joins the UFC, especially now that they are no longer teammates. “The Lioness” said they hope to rematch Julianna Peña in July and regain the UFC bantamweight championship, “and then this fight [can happen]. “

“If she’s going to sign [with the UFC] Or not, it’s up to Kayla. Nunes said. “That would be the right way, in my opinion, to talk about me, because I am no longer there [at ATT]. This is the right way to say whatever you want on the mic, call me or do whatever you want, and I’ll wait for it there. when you sign [with the UFC]I’ll be there to defend [my belt]. “

“Every challenge is welcome,” she added. “If you are fighting and want to be on top and test yourself at all times, you really want the motivation to keep breaking records. After I left [from ATT]It’s totally on Kayla to sign with the UFC. I’ll be there waiting for anything. Of course, it will be better now that we are on opposite sides.”