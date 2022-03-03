Ikea and H&M in Russia

IKEA said 15,000 workers would be directly affected by the shutdown in the region. But the company will continue to pay them, at least for a while.
The company said in a statement, “The ambitions of the company’s groups are long-term, and we have worked to secure employment and income stability for the near future and provide support to them and their families in the region.”
IKEA also announced an “immediate donation of €20 million ($22 million) for humanitarian assistance to those forcibly displaced as a result of the conflict in Ukraine”, in response to an emergency appeal from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
The parent company Ingka Group is one of the largest operators of shopping centers in Russia. It said its “mega” malls would continue to operate to provide food, clothing and goods to Russians.
H&M
“H&M Group cares about all colleagues and joins all those who advocate peace around the world,” the Swedish fashion retailer said in a statement. Clothes and other necessities were donated by the company.
CNN’s Chris Liakos contributed to this report.
