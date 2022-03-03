Ikea and H&M in Russia

IKEA, the world’s largest furniture company, has 17 stores in Russia. company struggle said It has “enormous human impact” and “leads to serious disruptions to supply chain and business conditions.” As a result, it decided to stop all manufacturing and retail operations in Russia, as well as all trade with Russia and its ally Belarus.

Dozens of Western companies have exited or it halted operations in Russia in response to the invasion, resulting in sanctions and disruption of supplies.

IKEA said 15,000 workers would be directly affected by the shutdown in the region. But the company will continue to pay them, at least for a while.

The company said in a statement, “The ambitions of the company’s groups are long-term, and we have worked to secure employment and income stability for the near future and provide support to them and their families in the region.”