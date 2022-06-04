Iga Swiatek wins the French Open, beats Coco Gauff in the women’s final

PARIS – After two weeks playing for Roland Garros, the world number one Iga Sweatk And an 18-year-old American Coco Guff Met to get the address.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, took her 35th straight win, matching the best race of the century, a record he holds Venus Williams. More importantly, it gave her a second Grand Slam title and cemented her position as the undisputed world No. 1. Gauff, ranked No. 18 in the world, entered her first Grand Slam final after a dream in which she did not drop a set. .

Updates from the match:

make history

Swiatek celebrates her dominant win with her family and team in her chest, and ran into them immediately after the match was over. With her win, she is now the youngest woman since Maria Sharapova in 2006 to win multiple majors and the first woman since Justin Henin in 2004 to win her first major after reaching the number one spot. – Darcy Min

Coco should be proud

It’s been an incredible two weeks for Guof. Of course you’ll be disappointed now, but this was a huge step forward for her.

“It’s my first time, so I’m trying to get past this,” Goff said afterwards. “First of all I would like to congratulate Aiga – what you did is great and you deserve it. I hope we play each other in more finals and maybe one day I will beat you. I would like to thank my team, sorry I couldn’t get this day but thank you guys for All the support. I hope this is the first of many.”

If she keeps improving in this way, she will definitely come back for more Grand Slam finals. – Simon Cambers

Swiatek secures French Open title as sky turns

A slap of thunder greeted Swiatek while serving the match. It was an all-time tough performance from the world No. 1 seed when she saw Gauff in 1 hour 8 minutes. Her nickname has always been Loss and there was never any doubt. Swiatek heads to the stands to greet her team, and soccer star Robert Lewandowski joins the festivities. Gauff takes it all on her own as she sheds a tear. It’s been a few tournaments from her – she made it to her first Grand Slam final. – Tom Hamilton

The weather turns…

The skies suddenly became overcast in Roland Garros, with thunderstorms expected this afternoon. The floodlights are now on in Court Philippe Chatrier as Gauff begins the second set to break Swiatek. – Hamilton

Iga takes the first set

With Swiatek securing the opener, 6-1, at just 32 minutes, this marks Gauff’s first dropped set in the tournament. To make matters worse for Gauff, Swiatek has a 35-4 career major record after winning the opening set 18-0 at the French Open. – who

Swiatek is very aggressive

That was a cruel group for Coco Gauff. Swiatek has been all over her second cast. Gauff needs a quick start in the second set to give her faith. – humping

The Polish kings in the stands watching the Polish kings

Footballer Robert Lewandowski is here on the field watching Swiatek. They are two of the most prominent sports stars in Poland. Lewandowski took a break from national duty to lend his support to Swiatek after starting in a 2-1 win over Wales on Wednesday. – Hamilton

A strong start is required

How important is winning the opening set in a grand final? In good news for Swiatek, who took an early 3-0 lead, this is almost a requirement on the women’s part. – humping

According to ESPN stats and information research, the opening group winner has won 58 out of 65 women in the past Grand Finals and 18 out of 20 at the French Open. Simona Halep was the last champion in Paris to recover from losing the first set. She rallied to come back over Sloane Stephens to win the title in 2018. – who

Gauff had an amazing performance at the French Open, not dropping a set until the final. YOAN VALAT / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

All about sending Coco II

If Gauff can play cleanly on the serve, and by that I mean keep the number of double fouls to a minimum, she has a real chance. The problem is that Swiatek will be looking to bypass the second transmission. So if Gauff wants to win, a high first serve ratio is imperative.

Not surprisingly, Goff seems nervous. She could have made a few mistakes early on in Swiatek to help her settle down. Not sure if she will get it or not. – humping

stage prep

Philippe Chatrier Stadium remains full as Swiatek and Gauff head out for a dazzling reception from the crowd. We already had a visit from Rafa Nadal today before his end tomorrow, and there are tennis kings sitting at the front of the President’s chest with Billie Jean King in the main seats. – Hamilton

warm up

Match preview

Why would Iga Swiatek win

Quite simply, Swiatek is the best player on the planet right now. Since losing to Jelena Ostapenko In February, she only lost two sets, one in Stuttgart and one in Paris, winning 34 straight matches and winning five titles along the way.

The 2020 champion when she was 19, Swiatek is a much better player now. Ash Party’s retirement could have left her stripped, losing a competitor and incentive, much as John McEnroe felt when Bjorn Borg quit. Instead, she has absorbed the mantle of Number 1 and appears to be actively embracing him.

“I use first place to put pressure on my opponents,” she said earlier in the tournament.

Her serve is powerful, her forehand is deadly, her backhand is powerful, and her faith is unstoppable. Much of the work she and sports psychologist Daria Abramovich did off the court has gotten her balanced and setting everything in place, but Swiatek’s innate ability to find a solution on court when in trouble is equally impressive.

Aggressiveness in her opponent’s second serve, where she won 66% of the points, will put pressure on Gauff, who is her Achilles heel on her sometimes shaky second serve. You will attack, and you will attack and then attack more. It’s hard to see them turn off. – humping

Why would Coco Gauff win?

🎙️ “Today I think I played my best” No. 18 Tweet embed Upon reaching her first Grand Slam final in #Roland Garros Roland Garros June 2, 2022

From the start of the tournament, there was just something about Coco Gauff, a newfound maturity on the court that’s only matched by her remarkable maturity outside of it.

The 18-year-old reached the quarter-finals here two years ago and began her visit to Paris this year by celebrating her high school graduation. From the start, she seemed relaxed, determined and definitely in her element.

Clay may turn out to be its best surface. It moves brilliantly on all surfaces, has adapted to gliding and its coverage of the court has easy efficiency.

It’s her first Grand Slam final, so there will undoubtedly be tension. But her game is in such a good place that it feels like it belongs at that level. This will likely be the first of many Grand Slam finals, certainly not a one-off.

A lot will depend on how much control you can get from your baseline. If Swiatek can serve well and deliver her forehands, it could be tough. But if Gauff expands the rallies and focuses on back-to-back exchanges, she can win.

There’s a Grand Slam title on the line, but the sense is that Gauff will take it her way.

Goff said Swiatek is “ongoing now, obviously.” “I think I have nothing to lose and she is definitely the favorite to play the match on paper. I’ll play for free and play the best tennis. I think in a Grand Slam final anything can happen.” – humping

What will happen?

Ranked #1 in the world 🆚 Teenage Star The #Roland Garros The final is set 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rAoL87jiGM – US Open Tennis Championships (usopen) June 2, 2022

On paper, Swiatek should win, but he could be close, maybe three sets. If she presents Goff well, she has a great chance. If not, Swiatek is probably pretty powerful right now. Sit back and enjoy! – humping