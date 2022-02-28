March 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

'Idol' audition for Aretha Franklin's granddaughter leads to discussion with judges

‘Idol’ audition for Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter leads to discussion with judges

Cassandra Kelley February 28, 2022 2 min read

Grace Franklin, whose late grandmother was Aretha Franklin, learned this after she auditioned for a singing competition.

The 15-year-old appeared on Sunday’s episode of “Idol” and sang Lauryn Hill’s version of Roberta Flack’s song “Killing Me Softly”, as well as her grandmother’s song “Ain’t No Way.”

“I saw her all the time. I used to travel with her a lot,” the teen said. “I don’t think I can fully understand the fact that she was known all over the world, because to me she was just a grandmother.”

While Franklin’s performance won praise from “Idol” judge Katy Perry, fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie didn’t feel ready.

Brian voted “no” for Franklin to continue into the next round, with Perry voting yes. Leave that up to Ritchie to decide.

“Grace Franklin, I love you and I think the best thing for you in life is to think of stepping back,” Ritchie said. “Go back and start the run and come to this again.”

Those comments made Berry stare at him, and Ritchie asked, “Are you putting pressure on me?”

“Listen, you’ve got stardust, give it a chance, give it a chance,” Berry argued. “I’m sure Aretha wasn’t Aretha when I walked into the room, but someone said, ‘Yes, I want to work with you, I want to develop you, you have a thing. “It has star dust on it.”

But Richie couldn’t be moved, causing Berry to yell, “Something’s wrong with your ears. You’re crazy!”

In the end, Ritchie voted “no”, hugged Franklin and advised her to “get down to business.”

“American Idol” airs Sunday nights on ABC.

See also  Disney changes face mask policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Watches Ahead of Their Scheduled Premiere – Deadline

March 2, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Big teams, acts still set to perform in Russia amid conflict in Ukraine

March 1, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Disney and Warner Brothers temporarily stop theatrical performances in Russia

March 1, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

The walls are getting closer to the Russian propaganda machine

March 2, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

‘Nightingale of India’ singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92

March 2, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

$10 toothpaste? US household goods makers face setback in price hikes

March 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Watches Ahead of Their Scheduled Premiere – Deadline

March 2, 2022 Cassandra Kelley