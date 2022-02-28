‘Idol’ audition for Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter leads to discussion with judges

Grace Franklin, whose late grandmother was Aretha Franklin, learned this after she auditioned for a singing competition.

The 15-year-old appeared on Sunday’s episode of “Idol” and sang Lauryn Hill’s version of Roberta Flack’s song “Killing Me Softly”, as well as her grandmother’s song “Ain’t No Way.”

“I saw her all the time. I used to travel with her a lot,” the teen said. “I don’t think I can fully understand the fact that she was known all over the world, because to me she was just a grandmother.”

While Franklin’s performance won praise from “Idol” judge Katy Perry, fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie didn’t feel ready. Brian voted “no” for Franklin to continue into the next round, with Perry voting yes. Leave that up to Ritchie to decide. “Grace Franklin, I love you and I think the best thing for you in life is to think of stepping back,” Ritchie said. “Go back and start the run and come to this again.” Those comments made Berry stare at him, and Ritchie asked, “Are you putting pressure on me?” “Listen, you’ve got stardust, give it a chance, give it a chance,” Berry argued. “I’m sure Aretha wasn’t Aretha when I walked into the room, but someone said, ‘Yes, I want to work with you, I want to develop you, you have a thing. “It has star dust on it.” But Richie couldn’t be moved, causing Berry to yell, “Something’s wrong with your ears. You’re crazy!” In the end, Ritchie voted “no”, hugged Franklin and advised her to “get down to business.” “American Idol” airs Sunday nights on ABC. See also Disney changes face mask policy

