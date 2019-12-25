ICDS Bihar Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Office Attendant (Group-C)

Post Name – Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika ( Anganwadi Female Worker/Helper)

Post Division-Available Soon

Pay Scale – Rs. 12,000/- per month

Educational Qualification-

For Anganwadi Sevika – Candidates who have passed Matriculation/10th level of Examination will be eligible for this recruitment.

For Anganwadi Shayika – Candidates who have passed Class 08th level of Examination will be eligible for this recruitment.

Mapping of Sahayika & Sevika – Selected Candidates will be mapped according to their Gram/Ward for which they applied.

How to Apply for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the ICDS before 06/January/2020.

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:

Merit List