ICDS Bihar Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika Recruitment 2020

(Integrated Child Development Service, Bihar)

Post Name – Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika ( Anganwadi Female Worker/Helper)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 23-December-2019

• Last Date – 06-January-2020

• Merit List Declaration – 13-January-2020

• Objection Filing – 04-January to 20-January 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 There is no Application Fee for All Categories

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Bihar

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2020)

Minimum –18 Years

Maximum – 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As per ICDS Rules

 

 
Number of posts – Not Yet Specified

 

 

Vacancy Details for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name  – Office Attendant (Group-C)

Post Division-Available Soon

Pay Scale – Rs. 12,000/- per month

Educational Qualification-

For Anganwadi Sevika – Candidates who have passed Matriculation/10th level of Examination will be eligible for this recruitment.

For Anganwadi Shayika – Candidates who have passed Class 08th level of Examination will be eligible for this recruitment.

Mapping of Sahayika & Sevika – Selected Candidates will be mapped according to their Gram/Ward for which they applied.

How to Apply for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the ICDS before 06/January/2020.

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:

Merit List

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
