ICDS Bihar Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika Recruitment 2020
(Integrated Child Development Service, Bihar)
Post Name – Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika ( Anganwadi Female Worker/Helper)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 23-December-2019
• Last Date – 06-January-2020
• Merit List Declaration – 13-January-2020
• Objection Filing – 04-January to 20-January 2020
|• There is no Application Fee for All Categories
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Bihar
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum –18 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As per ICDS Rules
|Number of posts – Not Yet Specified
|
Vacancy Details for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Office Attendant (Group-C)
Post Name – Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika ( Anganwadi Female Worker/Helper)
Post Division-Available Soon
Pay Scale – Rs. 12,000/- per month
Educational Qualification-
For Anganwadi Sevika – Candidates who have passed Matriculation/10th level of Examination will be eligible for this recruitment.
For Anganwadi Shayika – Candidates who have passed Class 08th level of Examination will be eligible for this recruitment.
Mapping of Sahayika & Sevika – Selected Candidates will be mapped according to their Gram/Ward for which they applied.
How to Apply for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the ICDS before 06/January/2020.
*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for ICDS Bihar Sevika/Sahayika Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:
Merit List
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here