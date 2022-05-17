I heard roast amber on cross-check about the alleged bottle assault



Amber HeardThe story of the Australian incident that claimed Johnny DeppHer finger is chopped off and thrown into the fire when witnesses are being questioned… She’s deep in her knees in the barbecue.



The actress is quickly questioned by JD’s lawyer, Camille Vasquezwho weeds into every allegations of physical assault on Amber — as well as the infamous Missing Numbers tale that appeared on the shredder piece Tuesday morning.

Vasquez asks about the exact sequence of events – she insists Amber witnessed specific actions that happen in a certain order – but AH says she can't remember what happened first/after, etc… while also claiming she never said she remembered the chronology.



It’s fun – what is dissected here is Claim Johnny sexually assaulted Amber with a liquor bottle of some sort – the same day JD lost his finger, btw – which Vasquez tries to disentangle by going through the alleged assault in slow motion, frame by frame… in her previous testimony, both in this trial and in old testimonials.

That’s another thing Johnny’s team constantly clings to… the fact that there appears to be little medical records documenting the horrific injuries that Amber claims to have suffered – including those in Australia – but now, it appears that Amber says it has Her perception of some injuries at that time is worse than reality.



Anyway… Amber acknowledges that she did not seek medical treatment for many of the alleged injuries, but maintains that they did in fact happen – and that Johnny was responsible.

Vasquez constantly tries to keep Amber on the right track and focus on exactly the questions being asked – and while the questioning is stubborn, Amber seems to hold up quite well. The bio will obviously delve into just about everything Amber has experienced – i.e. it was a lot this dimension.

The interrogation has just begun, and it’s going to get even more exciting.