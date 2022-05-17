I heard roast amber on cross-check about the alleged bottle assault

Update
7:38 AM PT – Vasquez brings up the journal entries that Amber and Johnny entered in the wake of the Australia incident in March – when they were on their “honeymoon phase” – and it appears that Amber has admitted in writing her “role” in whatever might be going on down under.
The submitted posts are mostly from summer 2015, and in some writings… Amber seems to be in love with JD, while acknowledging the ups and downs of their relationship.
Vasquez also asks about their going to the Bahamas in 2015 – where Amber alleges that Johnny sexually assaulted her in the bathroom, and that she was trying to get away from him – but Vasquez points out Johnny’s Island manager, Tara Roberts, testified to see Amber come after Johnny (not the other way around) .
Amber HeardThe story of the Australian incident that claimed Johnny DeppHer finger is chopped off and thrown into the fire when witnesses are being questioned… She’s deep in her knees in the barbecue.
The actress is quickly questioned by JD’s lawyer, Camille Vasquezwho weeds into every allegations of physical assault on Amber — as well as the infamous Missing Numbers tale that appeared on the shredder piece Tuesday morning.
Vasquez asks about the exact sequence of events – she insists Amber witnessed specific actions that happen in a certain order – but AH says she can’t remember what happened first/after, etc… while also claiming she never said she remembered the chronology.
It’s fun – what is dissected here is Claim Johnny sexually assaulted Amber with a liquor bottle of some sort – the same day JD lost his finger, btw – which Vasquez tries to disentangle by going through the alleged assault in slow motion, frame by frame… in her previous testimony, both in this trial and in old testimonials.
That’s another thing Johnny’s team constantly clings to… the fact that there appears to be little medical records documenting the horrific injuries that Amber claims to have suffered – including those in Australia – but now, it appears that Amber says it has Her perception of some injuries at that time is worse than reality.
Anyway… Amber acknowledges that she did not seek medical treatment for many of the alleged injuries, but maintains that they did in fact happen – and that Johnny was responsible.
Vasquez constantly tries to keep Amber on the right track and focus on exactly the questions being asked – and while the questioning is stubborn, Amber seems to hold up quite well. The bio will obviously delve into just about everything Amber has experienced – i.e. it was a lot this dimension.
The interrogation has just begun, and it’s going to get even more exciting.
