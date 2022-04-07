April 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

I didn't steal Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar joke

I didn’t steal Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar joke

Cassandra Kelley April 8, 2022 2 min read

She denies being a comedy fraud.

Will Smith Viral Slap And it wasn’t the only controversy that surfaced during the Oscars: Comedian Amy Schumer recently refuted allegations that she had stolen a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio. During her speech at the 2022 Oscars.

The 40-year-old “Trainwreck” star revealed her condition while appearing on “Watch What Happens Live!” With Andy Cohen.

“I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal,” Schumer insist on the part.

She was referring to her position at the Academy Awards, where the comedian poked fun at the 47-year-old DiCaprio’s fondness for dating younger women. “He has done so much to fight climate change and left behind a cleaner and greener planet for his girlfriends,” she joked.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, is known for dating younger models.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Schumer has faced allegations of joke theft in the past.
Schumer has faced allegations of joke theft in the past.
ABC via Getty Images

Then, during the “WWHL” call clip, a fan asked if she had lifted the one liner from Almost identical post on Twitter as of December 2021. However, who was accused of stealing a joke in the past, They quickly dropped the allegations.

“Well, I’d say, I wasn’t in person on Twitter. The host of ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ replied live, ‘I made my assistant do it, just so I could survive and not kill myself.'” Also, that joke was written by Sully McCullough. .”

“But I always thank you for making sure I don’t start stealing,” she added.

The funny girl even claimed that she passed Lie Detector Test for Vanity Fair, insisting.” They asked me, thank God, “Have you ever stolen a joke?” And I said no, and it was true.

“Everyone just relax,” summed up Schumer, who was notoriously accused of stealing jokes in 2016 by female comedians Wendy Lippmann, Tammy Piscatelli and Kathleen Madigan.

See also  Steven Spielberg to direct the movie based on the character 'Bullitt' - Deadline
“Well, I would say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” Schumer said. “I made my assistant do it, just so I could survive and not kill myself.”
Getty Images

Since then, the women’s rights advocate has refuted the charges SiriusXM “The Jim Norton Advice Show”. Meanwhile, all three defendants later toned down their criticism of Schumer: Lippmann and Madigan deleted some of their tweets, and Piscatelli said on “Norton” that some of her criticism “crossed the line, and I deeply apologize.”

In other Oscar news related to Schumer, he was The comedian recently called Will Smith’s slap viral Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards is a “f-king bummer” and all about “toxic masculinity.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Wordle 292 7 Apr Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Disney dedicates 80 acres to develop new affordable housing

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Kendall Jenner Reacts To The Weeknd To Replace Kanye At Coachella

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

I didn’t steal Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar joke

April 8, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Scientists discover dinosaur fossil ‘killed on the day of an asteroid attack’ dinosaurs

April 8, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

2022 Masters Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in the first round at the Augusta National

April 8, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Things are not back to normal yet, but GPU prices are steadily dropping

April 8, 2022 Jack Kimmons