Hunter Green of the Cincinnati Reds sets a speed record in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – On a cold evening in Southern California, the rookie Cincinnati Reds Hunter Green Bring some standard heat.

After five compelling innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up.

Tria Turner Homer fired from two rounds to score a goalless sixth-place finish and the Dodgers beat the Reds 5-2 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

In his highly anticipated comeback, Green has thrown an astonishing 39 pitches at 100mph or faster—most in one game since he started field tracking in 2008. The previous mark was 33 by the New York Mets. Jacob Degrom last June.

On his second start in the Major League, the 22-year-old right-winger, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, fired at least 13 yards at 101 mph—another record for a beginner.

The moment finally hit Green in the third inning, but only emotionally. He said he tearfully fell on the seat amid the enormity of the occasion, and was suffocated after emerging from the pile at six.

“I wish we had a win, but it was a really fun time,” Green said. “It was an incredible feeling and experience to face this squad. Freddy [Freeman] It gave me some love, kind of a tip of the hat, so that was cool. I was glad I was able to do it here and my family here.”

But with Green’s speed lowered a little later in the outing, it was a 99-mph fast ball for Turner that ended up in the left field seats.

“We still have to be ready for 99 with a very good slider and a decent change,” said Turner. “It’s tough no matter how strong it is, whether it’s 99 or 101, but I think we did a good job in the fight.”

Turner finished with three hits, including one in the first. The quick short has had success in all eight games this season, and in 27 games in a row going back to last year. It’s the third longest hitting streak in team history in Los Angeles.

The beginning of the dodgers Julio UrreasHis speed waned during the spring and during his first outing of the season, he was able to outpace Greene by giving up one stroke within five rounds.

The Reds didn’t even get their first hit Tyler Stevenson One second base man shredded in the past Max Muncie In the fifth. Later, the Dodgers finally broke through.

Austin Barnes He drove the sixth against Greene alone. Turner followed by hitting the fastball 1-1 halfway up the stands in left field for the first time on home soil this season.

Freeman followed him with a penalty but made it to first base on Stephenson’s pass. Justin Turner He walked off the field and replaced David Bale, coach of Reds Green, with the right hand Back Farmer.

The Dodgers added two extra runs, one charged to Greene, when Chris Taylor Hit one of two runs with two outs.

“He wasn’t really going to give us anything, so we had to earn it,” Turner said. “He kept us in the first 5 and a half innings and finally got to him. But he’s really good and I’m glad we got the win.”

Green (1-1) gave up three runs (two got) five hits in five runs, with no walks and six hits. He threw 80 throws.

The Reds lost their fifth game in a row – their last win came last Sunday when Green made his major league debut in Atlanta.

At first, Green said he cried on the bench in the third inning.

“I didn’t cry, it was just a poor choice of words,” he said with a laugh. “I was a little torn.

“I was sitting on the bench and it randomly hit me. I think I looked up and I could hear and feel the roar…Here, it’s a completely different atmosphere. And being here at Dodger Stadium as a kid, I think all of these factors played into that moment.”

The grand stage did not shake it in the stadium. Even a home run from Turner came on the field at the edge of the board.

“It usually takes a little longer to find that [composure] For a young player, Bell said, “He’s going to have his moments, but getting the experience he’s got accelerates that development.”

Freeman added a sacrifice fly on the seventh to make the score 5-0.

Orias walked one and hit five. He was in the 92 mph range with his Fast Bowl after sitting in 91 in his first season. Still down from his average speed of 94 mph during the 2021 season was a win.

The Reds climbed to the scoreboard in ninth place with a delay from RBI by Taylor Naquin and RBI song from Tommy Fam outside the savior Mitch White.

Daniel Hudson He won two games in his first save of the season.

Evan Phillips (1-1) He took the win from a negative sixth game.

deal makers

The Reds have sent right-hand man Riley O’Brien to Seattle to name a player or get paid. O’Brien is set to task on Wednesday to make way for the 40-player roster left Nick Ludlow.

coach room

Reds: INF / OF Nick Snzel He was placed on the list of those infected with Covid-19 on Friday, although Bell said that Senzel did not test positive. Senzel started feeling ill before Friday’s game. RHP Daniel Duarte It was called from Triple-A Louisville. … while the hamstring rupture of 2B jonathan india Continuing to improve, the Reds will wait until Sunday to decide if an IL move is necessary.

Dodgers: RHP Tommy Canleywho has only played one major league game since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John’s surgery, made his third straight rehab journey in Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

next one

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahley (1-0, 1.00 PM) makes his third start to the season at the end of the series on Sunday. He is 2-1 in four games against the Dodgers with a 2.05 ERA.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00) will play home to his new team for the first time after throwing 4-0 innings in Minnesota on Tuesday.