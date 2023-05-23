Hunter Dozier has been designated for assignment by the Royals



“,” ProviderName “:” Twitter “,” ProviderUrl “:” https://twitter.com “,” type “:” oembed “,” width “,” width ：550 “,” contentType “:” rich “}, { “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “Since then, there has been a steady decline for the Dallas native, who has been equal to -2.3 fWAR and posted a 0.670 OPS over the past three seasons. After his extended stint in the spring of 2021, Dozier suffered a thumb injury in the first game of that season, never fully regaining his swing. He posted 81 wRC+ in ’21 for a strike rate of 28.4%, then 90 wRC+ in ’22 – well below the league average mark of 100.



The Royals were hoping Dozier would return for 2019 in 2023 as a veteran Leader in the club is full of young hitters. His contract wasn’t huge and could be justified by playing mid-league for a rebuilding club.



I think we would have been able to address it and fix it, Piccolo said when asked about Dozier’s offensive decline since 2019. You get a little bit of a mind game. It’s hard to define. “,” type “:” text “}, {” __typename “:” Video “,” contentDate “:” 2022-08-29T00:34:47.062Z “,” preferPlaybackScenarioURL ({\”FavoritesPlaybacks\”: \” mp4AvcPlayback \”}) “:” https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2022/2022-08/28/8e25648e-fa578a40-8b758027-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K .mp4 “,”type” :”video”,”description”:”Hunter Dozier hits four singles on six at-bats in the Royals’ 15-7 win over the Padres”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”Duration”: “00:01: 17”, “slug”: “hunter-dozier-s-four-hit-x9066”, “tags”:[{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-118″,”title”:”Kansas City Royals”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:118″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-641531″,”title”:”Hunter Dozier”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:641531″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight-reel-offense”,”title”:”highlight reel offense”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/r0nionyxaq7f49nojrmf”}, “title : “Hunter Dozier’s Four Hits”, “relative”: “/video/hunter-dozier-s-four-hit-x9066”}, {”__typename: “Markdown”, “content”: “Dozier has spent his last season In revamping his swing and showing strides in spring training, working with Royals coaches and earning the third base job on Opening Day, that’s where he could see the most playing time.



”This game really is a game,” said the Royals manager. Matt Quatraro, “Tough”. Especially the strikes side.



Instead of continuing the roping he enjoyed in the spring, Dozier hit a 31.9% clip and posted 50 WRC+ in 29 games. The Royals have chosen to play Garcia in the hot corner more often now, and Lopez will continue to get playing time there as well.



Dozier’s seven-year stint with the Royals—during which he smashed .238/.305/.420 with 73 homers—is likely over. He will be subject to waivers over the next week, giving another team a chance to pick up his contract. Otherwise, the royals will be responsible for collecting the remaining $16.75 million owed to him. “,” type “:” text “}, {“__typename “:” Video “,” contentDate “:” 2023-05-14T20:51:10.905Z “,” preferPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferPlaybacks\”:\” mp4AvcPlayback \”}) “:” https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-05/14/121f44e4-14d5ee73-f63b0c9c-csvm-diamondx64-origin_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4 “,”type” :”video”,”description”:”Hunter Dozier smashes a solo home run to left-center field, cuts the Royals’ deficit to 9-5 in the top of the ninth”, “displayAsVideoGif”: false, “Duration”:”00 :00:29 “,” slug “:” hunter-dozier-homers-2-on-a-fly-ball-to-left-center-field-nms80e “,” tags “,”[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2023″,”title”:”Season 2023″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-641531″,”title”:”Hunter Dozier”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:641531″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-118″,”title”:”Kansas City Royals”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:118″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”home-run”,”title”:”home run”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/gqdfuxiwxpfkd4jy01uw”}, “title : “Hunter Dozier’s solo home run (2)”, “appropriateSiteUrl”: “/video/hunter-dozier-homers-2-on-a-fly-ball-to-left-center-field-nms80e”}, { “ __typename “:” Markdown “,” content “:” With proprietary support, we were able to make that decision and move forward,” Picollo said. “We just have to look forward to what happens in the years to come.”



Although the extension is Dozier did not succeed in the way both sides had hoped, and Piccolo indicated that the club would not be discouraged from trying to extend the youth players’ progression forward if the organization felt it was in the best interest of the club.



“I think we would be wrong if we said we wouldn’t be looking to expand players,” Piccolo said. “I think it should always be part of our daily discussions.”



While a first baseman Vinny Pasquantino A player’s name emerged as a potential candidate for an extension, Piccolo stressed that any extension discussions regarding Pasquantino or any player would be kept private.



_Robert Falkoff contributed to this report._”,”type”:”text”},{ “__typename”: “Video”,”contentDate”: “2023-05-17T21:48:07.375Z”,” preferPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”: “https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-05/16/ddfc72cf-81ade6ec-6477431f-csvm -diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type”:”video”,”description”:”Vinnie Pasquantino smashed a two-run home run to right field in the top of the sixth inning, giving the Royals a 3-1 lead”,”displayAsVideoGif “,” duration “:” 00:00:30 “,” slug “:” vinnie-pasquantino-homers-8-on-a-fly-ball-to-right-field-bobby-witt-jr-sc “,” tags “,”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2023″,”title”:”Season 2023″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-686469″,”title”:”Vinnie Pasquantino”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:686469″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-118″,”title”:”Kansas City Royals”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:118″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”home-run”,”title”:”home run”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”top-play”,”title”:”top play”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”send-to-news-mlb-feed”,”title”:”Send To News MLB feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”yahoo-in-game”,”title”:”Yahoo In-Game”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”2-yahoo-mlb-ads-feed”,”title”:”2-Yahoo MLB Ads Feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”alexa”,”title”:”alexa”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/n92jlk7dagsdw8knbxid”}, “title : “Pasquantino’s two-run homer (8)”, “dynamicSiteUrl”: “/video/vinnie-pasquantino-homers-8-on-a-fly-ball-to-right-field-bobby-witt-jr-sc },{“__typename”: “Markdown”,”content”: “Lopez started at third base Monday after missing 20 games with appendicitis. The comeback was bittersweet for Lopez due to his close relationship with Dozier



Lopez said of Dozier: “He’s my closest friend on the team. Maybe this is something that happens during his journey and it will be a kind of fresh start. I always root for him. I know it will all be true. ”



_Robert Falkoff contributed to this report._”,”type”: “text”}], “contentType”: “news”, “subHeadline”: null, “abstract”: “KANSAS CITY – In a step Brewing for several weeks now, the Royals assigned Hunter Dozier to assignment Monday afternoon and brought back player Nicky Lopez from his rehab assignment.

