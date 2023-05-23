Hunter Dozier has been designated for assignment by the Royals

\n “,” ProviderName “:” Twitter “,” ProviderUrl “:” https://twitter.com “,” type “:” oembed “,” width “,” width ：550 “,” contentType “:” rich “}, { “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “Since then, there has been a steady decline for the Dallas native, who has been equal to -2.3 fWAR and posted a 0.670 OPS over the past three seasons. After his extended stint in the spring of 2021, Dozier suffered a thumb injury in the first game of that season, never fully regaining his swing. He posted 81 wRC+ in ’21 for a strike rate of 28.4%, then 90 wRC+ in ’22 – well below the league average mark of 100. \n \nThe Royals were hoping Dozier would return for 2019 in 2023 as a veteran Leader in the club is full of young hitters. May 22, 2023
Kansas City — In a move brewing for several weeks now, the Royals assigned Hunter Dozier to assignment Monday afternoon and brought back player Nicky Lopez from rehab assignment.
With the Royals focused on youth in 2023 and wanting to assess the young talent on the roster, the 31-year-old Dozier has blocked a roster spot and playing time, even as those chances have declined over the past two weeks. With Lopez back from his appendix, the Royals needed a way to keep the versatile player and 23-year-old Michael Garcia on the roster.
“That was definitely part of it,” said Royals general manager JJ Picollo. “With Maikel coming on when Nicky was injured, he created an opportunity for Michael to play. We love what we see from him. We know we like him defensively. Now, with Nicky back, we’ve forced that decision. Those two are definitely part of what we’re doing.”
In The Royals’ first-round pick (#8 overall) off Stephen F. .348/522.
Since then, the decline has been steady for the Dallas native, who has been worth -2.3 fWAR and posted a 0.670 OPS over the past three seasons. After his extended stint in the spring of 2021, Dozier suffered a thumb injury in the first game of that season, never fully regaining his swing. He posted 81 wRC+ in ’21 for a strike rate of 28.4%, then 90 wRC+ in ’22 – well below the league average mark of 100.
The Royals were hoping Dozier would return for 2019 in 2023 as a veteran captain in a club full of young hitters. His contract wasn’t huge and could be justified by playing in the mid-league for a rebuilding club.
“It’s hard to answer,” Piccolo said when asked about Dozier’s offensive decline since 2019. “If we knew that, I think we would have been able to address it and fix it. You get a little bit of a mind game. It’s hard to pinpoint.”
Dozier spent the last offseason revamping his swing and showed strides in spring training, working with coaches from the Royals and earning the starting third job on Opening Day, as that was where he would be able to see the most playing time.
“This game is really tough,” Royals manager Matt Quattroro said. “Especially the beating side of it.”
Instead of continuing the roping he had in the spring, Dozier hit a 31.9% clip and posted a 50 wRC+ in 29 games. The Royals have chosen to play Garcia in the hot corner more often now, and Lopez will continue to play there now as well.
Dozier’s seven-year stint with the Royals—during which he slashed 0.38/.305/.420 with 73 homers—is likely over. He will be subject to waivers over the next week, giving another team a chance to pick up his contract. Otherwise, the royals will be responsible for collecting the remaining $16.75 million owed to him.
“With the ownership’s support, we were able to make this decision and move forward,” Piccolo said. “We just have to look forward to what will happen in the coming years.”
Although Dozier’s extension did not work out the way both sides had hoped, Piccolo indicated that the club would not be discouraged from trying to extend the young players’ forward progression if the organization felt it was in the club’s best interest.
“I think we’d be wrong if we said we weren’t going to look to expand players,” Piccolo said. “I think it should always be part of our daily discussions.”
While first baseman Vinny Pascuantino’s name has surfaced as a possible extension candidate, Piccolo stressed that any extension discussions regarding Pascuantino or any player would be kept confidential.
Robert Falkoff contributed to this report.
Lopez started playing at third base on Monday after missing 20 games due to appendicitis. The return was bittersweet for Lopez due to his close relationship with Dozier.
“He’s my closest friend on the team,” Lopez said of Dozier. “Maybe this is something that happens during his journey and it’s going to be a kind of fresh start. I always root for him. I know he’s going to be okay.”
