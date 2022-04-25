April 25, 2022

Hunter Dickinson announced the return to Michigan

Teri Riley April 25, 2022 3 min read

Hunter Dickinson announced that he will be returning to Michigan for his junior season.

Dickinson will enter the 2022-23 season saddled with several National Awards. Dickinson hopes an elite season will raise his NBA stockpile which appears to be steady due to his age. NBA teams have put a premium on the young prospects developing in their G League teams. Just young, Hunter will turn 22 in November of the 2022 season.

The 7’1″ center finished his sophomore season with 18.6ppg, 8.6rpg, and 2.3 later. After going through the NBA assessment process last season, Dickinson worked to add lean muscle and widen his shot range. Dickinson showed flashes of that range including including That going 4-6 from deep in a big win over Purdue that seemed to save Michigan’s season.The Michigan year up and down seemed to align with Dickinson, and he finished the year with the All-B1G Defense and All-B1G Second Team.

He was instrumental in the surprise Sweet 16 race in Michigan including a dominant performance against 3 seeded Tennessee Volunteers. Hunter seemed to respond to Tennessee center Urus Plavsic’s pointing out that he’s “too short.” Dickinson had a game-high of 27, net 11 rebounds, go 8/10 from the bar, and hit 3/5 three-pointers in the Wolverines’ 76-68 win over the Volunteers.

Hunter Dickinson was a superstar for Michigan. Among Dimatha’s top 40 recruits, Dickinson first started his new 2021 season on the bench behind Austin Davis. He scored double-digit points in his first 11 games of the season and quickly secured a starting role at 5. Dickinson did well for Michigan on the Elite Eight Tour in 2021 before a disappointing performance against UCLA ended their season.

Dickinson received several awards in his first year.
All-B1G Freshman Team
B1G freshman of the year
All first B1G team
All second US team

