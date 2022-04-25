Hunter Dickinson announced the return to Michigan

Dickinson will enter the 2022-23 season saddled with several National Awards. Dickinson hopes an elite season will raise his NBA stockpile which appears to be steady due to his age. NBA teams have put a premium on the young prospects developing in their G League teams. Just young, Hunter will turn 22 in November of the 2022 season.

The 7’1″ center finished his sophomore season with 18.6ppg, 8.6rpg, and 2.3 later. After going through the NBA assessment process last season, Dickinson worked to add lean muscle and widen his shot range. Dickinson showed flashes of that range including including That going 4-6 from deep in a big win over Purdue that seemed to save Michigan’s season.The Michigan year up and down seemed to align with Dickinson, and he finished the year with the All-B1G Defense and All-B1G Second Team.

He was instrumental in the surprise Sweet 16 race in Michigan including a dominant performance against 3 seeded Tennessee Volunteers. Hunter seemed to respond to Tennessee center Urus Plavsic’s pointing out that he’s “too short.” Dickinson had a game-high of 27, net 11 rebounds, go 8/10 from the bar, and hit 3/5 three-pointers in the Wolverines’ 76-68 win over the Volunteers.