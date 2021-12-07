Hundreds of people violate curfew in India after civilian deaths at the hands of the military | International | News

On Saturday, an elite army commando waiting for a group of rebels in the Indian state of Nagaland accidentally killed six miners.

Hundreds of people in Nagaland, India, on Monday attended the funeral of several civilians killed in a military operation in defiance of a curfew order.

The families of those killed later joined Nagaland Chief Minister Nebu Rio, who blamed the military for the deaths and ordered an investigation.

Protests erupted across the state on Monday, the day after a march to pay tribute to the victims in the state capital, Kohima. A police source told the AFP the situation was “tense but under control”.

Nagaland and other northeastern Indian states have witnessed decades of unrest between various ethnic groups and separatists.

The region is home to dozens of tribal groups and small insurgent groups have demands for greater autonomy from secession.

According to the Indian military, the ambush was carried out on the basis of “credible information” that an armed rebel group was passing through the area.

Eight more civilians were killed in an angry mob attack on soldiers. One soldier was killed and an army vehicle caught fire in the incident.

Authorities subsequently issued a curfew order and shut down the website.