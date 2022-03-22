March 22, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Hundreds of people in India say goodbye to a student killed in Ukraine

New Delhi, March 21 (EFE) .- Hundreds of people, including relatives and officials of a student killed in a bomb blast in Kharkiv, Ukraine three weeks ago, said goodbye this Monday in his hometown in southern India.

The funeral of 21-year-old medical student Naveen Sekharappa took place this morning in Salakere, a southern state of Karnataka.

The Delhi Network NDTV showed live footage of the crowded funeral, in which participants wore flower garlands on a metal coffin laid by Sekarappa.

“My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, but in the end it did not happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students. That is why we have decided to donate his body at home. To science, “Naveen’s father told DTV.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Puppet received the body of an Indian student who arrived in Bangalore last night with respect, he said on his official Twitter account.

Sekarappa was the only Indian to die on Ukrainian soil confirmed by Indian authorities since the outbreak of conflict between Russia and Ukraine on February 24.

After the conflict erupted, India began to evacuate thousands of its citizens trapped in the European country, known as “Operation Ganga”, which intensified after the death of a student in Kharkov.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Pakshi said last Friday that the country had deported about 22,500 of its citizens, most of them students.

India has maintained neutrality since the beginning of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, condemning the UN-led invasion.

As India maintains close ties with Russia to this position, the possibility of Moscow purchasing Russian crude at reduced prices due to Moscow’s control over its adversary China or sanctions has already been exposed by New Delhi. EFE

