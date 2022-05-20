Huge Sale Epic Games Store Live – Check Out the Best Deals

The Epic Games Store has launched a massive mega sales, an annual late spring promotion featuring hundreds of discounted games. In addition to the discounts, Epic will give away a game every week until the sale ends in four weeks. While Epic offers free games every week, free offers will be especially noticeable during huge sales. Borderlands 3 is the first of four free gamesIt is now available to claim.

Each Epic account holder will receive a 25% off coupon that can be used during a mega sale on any game that costs $15 or more (downloadable content is not eligible). After using a 25% off coupon, a new coupon will be added to your account – you will receive unlimited coupons for the duration of the sale. If you’ve shopped from Epic’s Mega Sale or other big sales over the past couple of years, you’ll likely remember a different discount offer. Epic previously offered $10 discount coupons for any game priced at $15 or higher. The $10 coupons were also unlimited during promotions.

Some notable features from the sale include Ghostwire: Tokyo for $40, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for $48, and Sifu for $32. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below. Keep in mind that all discounts listed below do not include an additional 25% discount. For more deals, be sure to check out our roundup of Best Cheap Games Deals Under $20 In huge discounts.

Epic Games Store Huge Downloads Best Deals

Editor’s note: Article last updated May 20, 2022