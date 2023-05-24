How to watch PlayStation Showcase 2023 live stream today

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will livestream PlayStation Showcase 2023 today.

The PlayStation Show will start on Wednesday at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CEST.

You will be able to view it directly twitch or Youtubeincluding via the YouTube video embedded at the top of this page.

notice: To display this embedding, please allow the use of functionality cookies in Cookie preferences.

According to Sony, “The show will last just over an hour, focusing on in-development PS5 and PS VR2 games from top studios around the world.”

“Expect to catch a glimpse of many new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as great games from our third-party partners and independent content creators.”

SIE CEO Jim Ryan gave a broad PlayStation update during Sony’s business sector briefing on Tuesday.

During the presentation, he claimed that sales of the PlayStation VR2 were trailing its predecessor after its first six weeks of availability.

Ryan said 30% of PlayStation Plus users are subscribed to the higher-cost and add-on tiers, which were introduced last summer.

He also said that Sony has “some fairly interesting and very serious plans” to accelerate its cloud gaming initiatives “that will unfold over the coming months.”

PlayStation Studios president Hermen Hulst said Bungie is being used to help vet 12 Sony direct live service games in development.