June 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

How to pre-order the Apple MacBook Air 2022 - Release date and how to get it

How to pre-order the Apple MacBook Air 2022 – Release date and how to get it

Jack Kimmons June 7, 2022 3 min read

An apple WWDC 2022 Keynote brought us the M2 chipset and the latest laptops that feature it. Although MacBook Air 2022 Pre-orders aren’t straightforward, there’s plenty to get you excited with the new design and the promised performance boost.

The new laptop features a redesigned 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which is 25% brighter than the screen of the previous generation MacBook Air. The updated MacBook also packs Apple’s new M2 chip, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker audio system, and is now available in four colors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Stories, features, specs for the 2022 MacBook Air and more

June 7, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Costco members can buy a PlayStation 5 bundle now

June 7, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Mario Strikers: Battle League’s file size has apparently been revealed

June 6, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

3 min read

How to pre-order the Apple MacBook Air 2022 – Release date and how to get it

June 7, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

Street fighting and bombing continue as Russia pushes for control of Ukraine’s Donbass

June 7, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

India expects Hurricane Asani to make landfall without crossing the border | Community

June 7, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Cryptoverse: Early Birds That Bet Bitcoin Bottom Down

June 7, 2022 Iris Pearce