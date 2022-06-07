How to pre-order the Apple MacBook Air 2022 – Release date and how to get it

An apple WWDC 2022 Keynote brought us the M2 chipset and the latest laptops that feature it. Although MacBook Air 2022 Pre-orders aren’t straightforward, there’s plenty to get you excited with the new design and the promised performance boost.

The new laptop features a redesigned 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which is 25% brighter than the screen of the previous generation MacBook Air. The updated MacBook also packs Apple’s new M2 chip, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker audio system, and is now available in four colors.

The MacBook Air 2022 starts at $1,199, which is a notable $200 increase over the M1-based MacBook Air. But there’s some good news for bargain hunters: Apple keeps it up MacBook Air M1, which will continue to cost $999. (Expect to see a lot of MacBook Deals on previous generation models in the coming days).

Apple hasn’t confirmed when pre-orders for the MacBook Air M2 will start, but they said the new laptop will be available starting in July.

MacBook Air M2 Pre-Orders – Retailers Expect

When to expect MacBook Air 2022 pre-order deals

You might think it’s too early for the MacBook Air 2022 deals, but the truth is, retailers don’t waste time when it comes to discounts on new Apple products. Expect to see the first deals soon after pre-orders start. (See our guide to Apple’s best deals to get discounts on all Apple technologies).

Amazon forecast (Opens in a new tab) : The largest online retailer on the planet is usually the first to offer discounts on new Apple devices. Expect to see between $50 and $100 of a base MacBook Air M2 configuration soon after pre-orders start. Likewise, the 2020 MacBook Air could drop to $749 or $799.

Apple Store (Opens in a new tab) : For barter deals, you'll want to head to the Apple Store. Apple tends to offer generous replacement credits when you pass on your old Apple device to get a new one.

: For barter deals, you’ll want to head to the Apple Store. Apple tends to offer generous replacement credits when you pass on your old Apple device to get a new one. Best Buying Expectations (Opens in a new tab) The retailer will likely bundle a bunch of free Apple services with the purchase of a new MacBook Air M2. Expect 6 free months of Apple Music, 6 free months of Apple News Plus, and 3 free months of Apple TV Plus. Best Buy also tends to offer great commercial deals, so expect to save a lot on the MacBook Air 2022 when you replace Apple’s previous generation laptop.

MacBook Air 2022 – What You Get For $1,199

The MacBook Air 2022 has many new features. Here’s how it stacks up to its predecessor. Wondering how to stack up with the new MacBook Pro? Verify Comparison between MacBook Air 2022 and MacBook Pro 2022 comparison.

MacBook Air side by side MacBook Air M2 (2022) MacBook Air M1 (2020) Pricing From 1199 USD From $999 Screen Size 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display 13.3 inch Retina display screen resolution 2560×1664 2560×1600 CPU m 2 m 1 RAM 8 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB 8 GB / 16 GB storage 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB FaceTime camera 1080p 720 p battery up to 15 hours up to 15 hours Weight 2.7 pounds 2.8 EGP Dimensions 0.44 x 11.9 x 8.4 inches 0.63 x 11.9 x 8.3 inches