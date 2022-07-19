How to get MultiVersus Open beta code?

With the launch of the inaugural MultiVersus Early Access today, players everywhere are trying to grab the title. Here’s how players access the MultiVersus Open Beta code

No player with access to the Alpha Closed Beta will have to worry about getting a code for early access to the open beta of the game. Any player with access during closed testing periods will immediately be able to access the early Open Beta once it opens on July 19. If anyone misses the lockout period, they can still get a code by following these steps:

Create or sign in to a free WB Games account to connect and link to your favorite Twitch account. Watch any Twitch streamer playing MultiVersus with 60-minute drops enabled to gain early access to the Open Beta. Once the required watch time is met, the reward can be claimed. Request early access to the open beta of the required platform associated with your WB Games account

It is very important that players log into their WB gaming account otherwise 60 minutes will not count towards the bonus.

open beta

For those who did not have prior access to the game or are new to MultiVersus for the first time, they can sign up for the beta on the game’s official website. There are two stages to the Open Beta release. Early access and open testing period. The MultiVersus open beta will open to the public on July 26. The Early Access version will be available on July 19.

What’s in the beta

Here are the listed characters, maps, and game modes that will be included in the MultiVersus Open Beta:

Personalities

• Batman (DC)

• Superman (DC)

• Wonder Woman (DC)

• Harley Quinn (DC)

• Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

• Velma (Scooby-Doo)

• Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

• Tasmanian Devil aka Taz (Looney Tunes)

• Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

• Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

• Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

• Garnet (Steven Universe)

• Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

• Iron Giant (Iron Giant)

• Reindog (original character)

Patterns of play

• 2 vs 2 team-based co-op mode

• 1 vs 1 match

• 4 players free for all

• 1-4 player local matches

• Co-op vs. AI Matches

• Dedicated online lounges

• Lab (Practice mode)

• Tutorials

maps

Batcav (DC)

Tree Fort & Tree Fort 1 vs. 1 (Adventure Time)

Scooby-Doo Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo)

Trophy’s EDGE Award 1 and 2

Classic 3 platform

training room

Sky Arena

MultiVersus Open Beta will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC, with full cross-play support and a dedicated network icon for server-based rollback, and seasons packed with content.

