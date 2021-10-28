How the Beatles or a trip in India changed the history of music

Band They moved to India in 1968, which was not only physical but also spiritual, which affected them greatly. A Before and after Not only that On a personal level, but also on a musical level, Representing the Liverpool quartet back and forth.

And some catharsis goes far beyond the nonsense that springs from philosophical contact in the art world. The Beatles Discovered on that journey, we can now follow in its footsteps The Casa de la India in Valladolid hosts the exhibition With Close-up photos From the Liverpool Quartet.

The Beatles and India

Exhibition The Beatles and India, See you next time November 7, Including material provided by various companies, collectors and private lenders in many countries Grandmother Boyd, first wife of George Harrison.

Grandma Boyd at the show in Valladolid. Photo: Nacho Gallego | EFE.

Here you can see I took the photoOriginals and copies, manuscripts and letters, Lyrics Made in India, Audiovisual and Country tools, But more Concert for Disco de Oro and George Harrison Bangladesh And the original sitar of Ravi Shankar.

Years of independence and learning

Configured Three parts, The exhibition begins with a review of a trip to an ‘ashram’ (spiritual rest house) in the Beatles Rishikesh to begin transcendental meditation at the hands of renowned Guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In this section you can see pictures and documents, but as a metaphor for the nature of Rishikesh, you can hear the songs of the Liverpool quartet in the editions of current Indian musicians by setting up fast with white cloth next to a banyan tree.

The second part focuses on A close relationship between George Harrison and sitar artist Ravi Shankar, Was a key figure in explaining the British band’s attraction to the spirituality of the Asian country (which would later affect the rest of the band). Here’s an I.Introduction to Indian Music And some of his tools.

The third part focuses on what is known as Concert for Bangladesh August 1971 At Madison Square Garden in New York (celebrating its 50th anniversary that year), it is considered the first international charity concert in history and explores what this milestone means to the dialogue between Indian and Western music.

Memorial Temple

Throughout the exhibition are also very close-up photos of the quartet, taken by Boyd’s own lens, as George Harrison sits reclining at a hotel in South India after his stay at the Rishikesh Ashram (1968).

George Harrison, a musician with a passion for Indian philosophy.

Others reflect on the daily lives of The Beatles on their important journey in India John Lennon and Paul McCartney with camera Super Eight They record their own experiences.

From all of these trips, Grandma Boyd, who visited the exhibition in Valladolid, learned a life lesson that is still relevant today. Peace by the flagTherefore, the message he wrote while attending the exhibition was as follows: “Let us pray with hope for world peace and reconciliation.”

The Beatles left a message on their last musical Eternity let it be, “Gathering all the love one sows” is a way of life based on treasures with all philosophical burdens.

Managed by Blanca de la Torre, The Beatles and India In the band acts as a complement to the film marathon celebration 66th Valladolid International Film Week (Seminchi), Which includes screening of the film The Beatles and India London-based production company Silva Screen Records and its trailer can be found at the exhibition.

How to see it: Next November 7, Tuesday to Sunday 12:00 to 14:00 and 18:00 to 21:00.