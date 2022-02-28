How New York’s Vaccine State Changed Keri Irving’s Effects

Planned changes to New York’s vaccine mandates may be a step toward that Keri Irving They play home games. But they are not expected to pave the way.

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that the city will eliminate vaccination requirements for “indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues” on March 7 provided the rate of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

The announcement came in the middle Broader easing of COVID-19 restrictions Attributed to A decrease in new daily cases nationwide. While the planned undoing of mandates by Adams would apparently allow Irving to make it to the Barclays Center as a spectator, it would not seem to clear the way for him to play the home games of Brooklyn Networks.

Report: ‘Private Sector Mandate’ still in effect on Irving

The Shams Al-Shaaraniya of Athletic reports that “a mandate for the private sector” Not covered by Adams’ ad still prevented Irving from suing. Adams did not address the “private sector mandate” in his Sunday statement. He announced a similar path To remove mask authorizations from schools Starting March 7th and Previously vowed to return to “normal life” from COVID-19 restrictions.

Will Kyrie Irving play for Barclays Center this season? (Sergio Estrada/Reuters)

Will Irving play in his matches this season?

Irving has been banned from playing house games because he does not comply with city mandates that require that attendees and participants at entertainment venues be vaccinated. Irving is allowed to play in most NBA road arenas, and The Nets agreed to let him play part-time in December. Since then, he has played in 15 games, averaging 25.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

The net 32-29 occupies the eighth place in the east amid a turbulent season that included the absence of long injuries Kevin Durant and trade James Harden to me Philadelphia 76ers In the returned package Ben Simmons. Durant and Simmons remain on the bench while Irving continues to play part-time. The Nets hope Durant and Simmons will be in time to prepare for the playoffs, which begin April 16. Irving’s presence at home matches will be welcome news for the Nets.

As things stand, the Nets aren’t guaranteed a post-season berth. They will have to advance through the league play round to reach the playoffs unless they secure the top six seed.