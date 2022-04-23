How is Netflix’s password-sharing campaign likely to work

Netflix banners next to the Nasdaq market site in New York, US, on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Netflix He surprised the world this week, saying he plans to finally deal with the rampant practice of password-sharing.

Over 100 million households use a common password, Netflix said Tuesdayincluding 30 million in the United States and Canada.

But the video player does not plan to simply freeze those shared accounts. Instead, the company will likely prefer to place additional fees on those accounts that are used by multiple people outside the home.

Netflix’s plan to capture that lost revenue will start with an alert sent to account holders whose passwords are used by other families.

The company owns I have already started testing this feature in Peru, Costa Rica and Chile. For accounts that share a password across titles, Netflix charges an additional fee to add “sub-accounts” for up to two people outside the home. The price varies by country – around $2.13 per month in Peru, $2.99 ​​in Costa Rica, and $2.92 in Chile, based on current exchange rates.

The company also allows people who use a shared password to transfer their profile information to a new account or sub-account, allowing them to keep their viewing history and recommendations.

“If you have a sister, let’s say, who lives in a different city, and you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great,” Greg Peters, chief operating officer, said during the company’s earnings conference call. “We are not trying to stop this sharing, but we will ask you to pay more so that you can share with it and so you get the benefit and value of the service, but we also get the revenue associated with that viewing.”

Netflix hasn’t said how much revenue it expects to generate from implementing its worldwide sharing strategy, though Peters said he believes it will take about a year to put its sub-account pricing into use globally.

Scan from Time2Play search organization About 80% of Americans suggested Those who use someone else’s password won’t get their new account if they can’t share the password. He did not investigate how many current account payers would be willing to pay more to share with others.

Peters also suggested that the company may continue to adjust pricing or revise its testing strategy.

“It will take some time to resolve this and strike the right balance,” he said. “And just to set your expectations, I think we’ll spend a year or so iterating and then deploying all of that until we launch this solution globally, including in markets like the US.”