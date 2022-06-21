June 21, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

How can China and India help Russia avoid sanctions by buying oil at bargain prices?

Byron Rodgers June 21, 2022 3 min read
  • BBC News World

Image source, Getty Images

Russia has found new customers for its powerful oil and gas industry, which are expected to ease tough sanctions imposed by the West.

After the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has made Saudi Arabia a major supplier of oil to China.

According to reports, The Kremlin offered Beijing a discount on its oil and gas pricesThis allowed it to find a market for goods that could not be sold in the wake of the sanctions imposed by the war launched by Moscow.

He also went to India: Prior to the invasion, 1% of Russian oil exports were levied on Asian giants, which increased to 18% in May.

