On Monday, the Washington leader’s owner, Daniel Snyder, “refused to accept” a subpoena request from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the committee said Monday. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.), chairwoman of the committee, announced during Wednesday’s Capitol Hill hearing on where leaders should work that She was going to issue a summons In an attempt to force Snyder to testify through his testimony this week.

“Mr., a spokesperson for the commission said in a statement on Monday that Snyder has so far refused to accept the commission’s notification.” While the commission has been and remains willing to consider reasonable accommodations requested by witnesses, we will not tolerate attempts to evade a duly authorized subpoena or seeking special treatment not accorded to other witnesses who have testified in this regard.”

A person close to Snyder said his attorney began calling the committee on Friday. The committee had asked his attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, to accept subpoena service, but she refused because she is out of the country. On Monday, the two sides spoke of matters outside the subpoena, including additional concerns, but no decision was reached on whether to hand over the document.

"Mr. Snyder did not decline to appear in court. The committee offered only one date – June 30 – and Mr. Snyder's attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder's attorney has provided alternative dates to the committee and looks to find a way forward," a Snyder spokesperson said in a statement. Snyder's further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell He testified remotely at the hearing last week. Snyder refused to testify, even after Maloney urged him to reconsider. His attorney cited issues of fairness and due process, along with a scheduling conflict related to Snyder’s work commitment abroad.

Maloney He rejected the reasons given by Snyder for refusing to testify. “Mr. Snyder has not been held accountable,” she said during the hearing. “His refusal to testify sends a clear message that he is more interested in protecting himself than in the American people.”

Goodell said during the hearing that he “has no responsibility” for Snyder’s decision to testify.

“It’s not my choice,” Goodell told the committee under questioning by Maloney. “This is his choice.”

The Commission The investigation concluded That Snyder and members of his legal team conducted a “shadow investigation” and compiled a “file” targeting former team employees, their lawyers, and journalists in an effort to discredit his accusers and shift blame following allegations of widespread misconduct in the team’s workplace.

Republicans on the committee expressed disdain for the Democratic-led investigation of Snyder, the leaders and the NFL. During a heated exchange with Maloney during Wednesday’s hearing, Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla) said, “What is the purpose of this hearing?”

Congress It can make Snyder in contempt If he refuses to comply with the subpoena.

Congress It can make Snyder in contempt If he refuses to comply with the subpoena.