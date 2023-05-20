Hollywood royalty flood Cannes at the premiere of DiCaprio Scorsese

Ford was so emotional and intelligent as he received an honorary Palme d’Or at the Indiana Jones premiere

The Hollywood parade descended on Cannes on Saturday for the premieres of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s original American crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The three-and-a-half hour film, which includes Scorsese’s other longtime muse Robert De Niro, charts a spate of murders among wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s and the birth of the FBI.

After hours of waiting in the rain that drenched the French Riviera town all week, fans went wild as DiCaprio, Di Niro, and Scorsese arrived for the premiere alongside several Native Americans in traditional attire.

Jesse Plemons, who is also in the movie, arrived with wife Kirsten Dunst, while Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, and former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire were spotted on the red carpet.

Another round of Hollywood royalty will arrive for the premiere of Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore’s “May December,” which examines the relationship between an older woman and a schoolboy, still married years after their relationship became a tabloid scandal.

Competition is heating up for the first Palme d’Or award at the festival.

An early front-runner is British director Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, a unique and terrifying look at the private life of a Nazi officer working in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Critics were almost unanimous in their praise, with Variety calling it “a chilling and visceral, speculative and immersive film, one that lifts human darkness into light and examines it as if under a microscope”.

But there was also great warmth from “Four Daughters,” a heartbreaking documentary about extremism within a Tunisian family that’s both innovative and engaging.

This might fit in well with jury chair Robin Ostlund, last year’s winner for The Triangle of Sorrow, who loves his films embellished with a few light touches.

There are 21 films in the main competition, which ends on May 27, including previous winners such as Japanese Hirokazu Kureda, German Wim Wenders and Britain’s Ken Loach.

The weather has been unseasonably wet this year, but there has been no shortage of delightful moments since kicking off Tuesday with Johnny Depp’s controversial appearance.

In his first film since a bitter trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp played French King Louis XV in “Jeanne de Paris,” which garnered middling reviews, and festival director Thierry Frémaux angered online critics by saying “I don’t care” about Depp’s troubles. legal.

The festival also featured an emotional appearance from Harrison Ford, who received an honorary Palme d’Or at the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

At the risk of turning this year’s Cannes into a festival for Hollywood’s old men, there was also an honorary Palme d’Or by Michael Douglas, and an appearance by Sean Penn as a grizzled New York paramedic in “Black Flies.”

But all eyes were on Scorsese’s film, which unites three icons of Italian-American cinema.

DiCaprio and De Niro are both longtime Scorsese collaborators. But the director has never starred in the same movie, except for a funny short in 2015 called “The Audition” in which they competed for a role in his next movie.

The movie world is also painfully aware that it may be one of the last films for the master behind “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull,” and “Taxi Driver.”

In a poignant interview earlier this week, Scorsese, 80, told Deadline: “I’m old… I want to tell stories, and there’s no time.”

Taxi Driver won the Palme d’Or in 1976, but has not returned to Cannes since the lesser-known 1985 After Hours, although he served as jury president in 1998.

Financed by Apple, Killers of the Flower Moon appears out of competition.

