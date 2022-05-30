Hollywood actor, native of Bo Hopkins, dies

A longtime rural American actor died on stage, film and television. Boo Hopkins died on May 28 at 1:35 a.m. at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, Calif., Hopkins was 84 years old, the Greenwood Index Journal reported. His career extends to the late 1960s, Hopkins is best known for supporting roles in “The Wild Bunch” (1969) and “American Graffiti” (1973), and he also had recurring roles in some popular TV series such as Dynasty and “The Rockford Files”. Originally born in Greenville, “Billy” Hopkins moved to several mill towns in South Carolina throughout his childhood before moving to Hollywood to pursue acting in the late 1960s. In all, he has appeared in more than 100 film and television roles. Award-winning director, Ron Howard and Hopkins have worked on a number of projects together. Following the news of Hopkins’ death, Howard tweeted, “RIP Bo Hopkins. I acted with Bo and directed him as well. He was such an honest and true actor. Most importantly a wonderful man who told the truth with kindness and integrity. Those of us who knew Bo could consider ourselves lucky.” The Index Journal reports that Hopkins has been in hospital since May 9 after suffering a heart attack and that Harley’s funeral home in Greenwood will take care of the arrangements. Hopkins is survived by his wife and two children.

