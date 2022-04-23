April 23, 2022

Highlights of the California Music Festival's second weekend

Cassandra Kelley April 23, 2022 1 min read

Follow The Post’s coverage of the latest news and Unforgettable offers From the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Leader Harry Styles crowned one night with a legendary performance with lonely Lizzo.

The pair sang Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive,” and it’s safe to say the audience couldn’t get enough.

The pair’s electric group also watched them sing “What Makes You Beautiful” – a touching nod to Styles’ roots as a former One Direction star.

Other surprising looks have kept the Coachella fans in full swing as their second weekend kicks off!

Big Sean took us on a trip down memory lane back to 2010 where he brought in Mike Posner.

The nostalgia-filled performance saw the pair sing the song “Cooler Than Me” by Posner.

Elsewhere, Baby Keem plunged fans into disarray by taking out his cousin – rapper Kendrick Lamar.

However, only personal fans were lucky enough to see the rapper perform because his appearance was not included in Coachella’s YouTube live.

Daniel Kaiser brought fellow Coachella performer Omar Apollo during his set. While folk singer Phoebe Bridgers fired up flames during her featured performance with special guest Arlo Parks.

I can’t wait to see what performances the Coachella line-up brings on Saturday!

