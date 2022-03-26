Highlights: Enjoy the best action of FP2 at the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

Watch highlights from second practice At the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – which, as in FP1, saw Charles Leclerc set the fastest time before ending his session early when he touched a wall.

In conditions more representative of what will appear in qualifying and in the race, Leclerc set the fastest lap time on the soft-composite tire with a time of 1m 30.074sec, which once again put him ahead of rival Max Verstappen by just over a tenth.

Carlos Sainz is back in third by twenty more, slightly ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in fourth. Behind them are the Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who posted the fifth and sixth fastest times on the course, respectively.

Yuki Tsunoda – who finished 10th – stopped off the track in the last few seconds, causing the session to end under yellow flags.

Earlier, the virtual safety car was enabled as Kevin Magnussen parked on the side of the road as he appeared to be experiencing a repeat of the hydraulic issue that kept him off the road. FP1.

Watch how the second training session began in Jeddah by clicking play in the video player above.