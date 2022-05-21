Hideo Kojima appears to be responding to Norman Reedus’ Death Stranding 2 reveal

Hideo Kojima seems to have skillfully handled the Death Stranding 2 leak yesterday by Norman Reedus.

In a tweet early this morning, the developer shared three photos of him and Redus. It’s not clear exactly when or where the photos were taken, and a reverse image search on Google yields no results, but the pair appear to be in a location linked to The Walking Dead TV series, which cast member Reedus frequents.

“Go to your own room my friend” 👍😍 pic.twitter.com/jBTDqhQSLIMay 21 2022 see more

The caption for those images reads “Go to your own room, my friend,” referring to the spaces across Death Stranding where Reedus’ character, Sam Bridges, can rest between jobs. Kojima also used the thumbs up and heart eye emojis, with the positive message appearing as an implicit confirmation of Reedus’ recent claim that Development of Death Stranding 2 It was running.

While discussing the original game in an interview, Reedus said he’s “just started the second game,” also referring to the new project that might be “Part Two.” This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a possible sequel to Death Stranding, but in August 2021 it was said that the title would be “under negotiation.” This time around, it looks like we’ve got confirmation that work is in progress straight from one of the game’s core characters, backed by Kojima himself.

Unfortunately, it may take a long time until we get more concrete information about the project. Reedus suggests that work has only just begun on the project, and the precise nature of the disclosure indicates that we are unlikely to learn more during the course of the project. E3 2022 schedule.

Kojima Productions is It is said to work on two games: one big, another small, with the latter apparently launching a new IP address.