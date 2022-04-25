Here are the three new cars coming to Gran Turismo 7 on April 25

After a teaser image was posted online, we think it’s a Suzuki Cappuccino, the newest Subaru BRZ and its GT300 racing cousin.

The first new cars after the release of Gran Turismo 7 Very soon – Monday, April 25, 2022.

Like Notify us earlieris due to be there server maintenance for Polyphony Digital to compose the vehicle collection next Monday. This usually means that a game update will follow once you’re back online.

Title producer Kazunori Yamauchi today (April 24) tweeted an image with the silhouette of three cars coming into the game. Each is subtly shaded to conceal its identity, though not in such a way that you can’t at least tell its basis.

The photo is accompanied by the words: “Update is coming next week.”

This has been a staple of the GT Sport’s life as Yamauchi last teased new content in this way at July 2021 For Toyota GR86.

Here’s what we think the three cars will come to Gran Turismo 7 On April 25th. Be sure to tell us in the comments what you think they could be.

suzuki cappuccino

Produced for seven years in the 1990s, the Cappuccino is a compact roadster built to Japanese Kei Car regulations that determine its size and engine capacity.

It has a 657cc engine with a three-cylinder turbocharger, so no speed records will be set. It will come in handy for the recently added Autopolis One Hour Mission to the game, where you sit alongside in-game competitors like Daihatsu Copen, Honda S660 and Honda Beat.

And it’s interesting, given her age, to expect that this wouldn’t fit in Brand Central The showroom is shown within the used cars cycle.

Subaru BRZ ZD8

We expect the third car in the dark picture to be the new generation Subaru BRZ. With the Toyota GR86 platform already featured in Gran Turismo 7 shared, the BRZ has been included as part of an upcoming in-game game. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup Competition.

Putting all of these factors in place leads to the ZD8 BRZ arriving at Brand Central at Gran Turismo 7 on April 25.

Subaru BRZ SUPER GT GT300

Takuto Iguchi & Hideki Yamauchi, R&D Sport, Subaru BRZ GT300 (ZD8), Yasushi Ishihara, motorsports pictures

It is believed that a racing version of the same new ZD8 Subaru BRZ will also be available on Gran Turismo 7 after Monday’s update.

Looks like this is the 2021 spec race car to compete in GT300 . class From Japan’s premier motorsport championship – SUPER GT.

Number 61 was entered by R&D Sport, by Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi. You can only see their names on the teaser image.

This car will be in the Gr.3 class and complement Existing Subaru WRC Gr.3.

Additional features and track layouts

This follows the schedule set by Yamauchi that to explain “…Some additional updates will be posted between now and the end of April that will add new cars and course layouts, as well as implement some other fixes.”

distance 1 Million Free Credits for all players Recent additions to new missions And these three new cars are confirmed on the 25th, so will there also be other game changes and new track layouts tomorrow as well? We’ll find out in a few hours.

