Henrik Stenson’s tenure as captain of the European Ryder Cup ‘is over’

Europeans are in the market to buy a new captain for the Ryder Cup.

It comes after European Ryder Cup officials announced on Wednesday that Henrik Stenson will not lead the host team next year in Italy, saying in a statement that Stenson’s tenure as captain is “immediately over”.

“In light of the decisions Henrik has made in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become apparent that he will not be able to fulfill certain contractual obligations to the Ryder Cup Europe that he had made prior to his being declared captain… He cannot continue in the role of captain.”

Stinson loses Ryder Cup captain to great fanfare

The 46-year-old, who was unveiled as the captain of Europe 2023 in mid-March, revealed just hours after announcing Wednesday that he has decided to join LIV Golf, starting at next week’s event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New. jersey. Stenson claimed that LIV was supportive of his role as captain and that specific arrangements were made to ensure he could meet both obligations if he was allowed to retain the captaincy.

“While I don’t agree with that decision, it’s a decision I accept at the moment,” Stenson said. “I have great respect and admiration for the Ryder Cup and the people behind it who I know are doing everything they can to work in the best interest of the historic event. I would like to thank everyone I have worked with so far to prepare for Roma in 2023. I am very disappointed not to be allowed to continue in my role but I I wish you all the best in your continued preparations.It is a shame to witness the great uncertainty surrounding the Ryder Cup, who will be eligible to play, etc. We sincerely hope that a solution will be found between the Tours and their members soon and that the Ryder Cup will serve as a mechanism for reform between the various Golf bodies and their members.

“It goes without saying that I will still be on hand to support Ryder the European Cup in any way I can and I very much hope that the opportunity to represent Team Europe in some form will come my way again sometime in the future.”

While the Ryder Cup Europe has not yet banned players who have defected to compete in the rival Saudi-backed league, it was reported that Stenson’s captain’s contract included language he could not support or promote “other properties”, which included other rounds and leagues series or competitions.

Stenson addressed those contractual commitments in March: “There has been a lot of speculation back and forth, but I am fully committed to the leadership, the Ryder Cup Europe and the current job. The captain signs the contract. He’s the only one who does. Players and vice captains don’t. But the captain has an agreement, and these The agreements are between the European Cup Ryder and the captain, so I am fully committed to my role as captain and work hard to achieve the result we want in Rome.”

Written by Brentley Rommen

– Captain Henrik Stenson Ryder Cup is officially over, right before it even started. And now, the Ryder Cup Europe is left struggling to find a replacement.

Stenson said Wednesday that his decision to join the LIV was due to a variety of factors, and he still plans to “support multiple rounds in whatever way I can go forward” as long as he is not constrained from doing so. The PGA Tour has already banned its members who defected to the LIV.

“Obviously part of my decision to play LIV golf events was commercially driven,” Stenson explained, but player form, schedule and level were also important factors. I am committed to developing the game and using the game as a force for good.”

Ryder Cup Europe said confirmation of its new captain would “be made in due course” and that it would not comment further “on any aspect of the operation until then”.

As for a potential replacement: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell were once considered good bets for the once-captain teams, but all three have since signed with Liv. Luke Donald, Paul Lowery, and even former Captain Thomas Bjorn, one of the Vice Captains of Stinson, are all options.

Last year’s captain, Padraig Harrington, said earlier this month that he does not see himself leading another squad.