June 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Helium recovery system saves costs

Iris Pearce June 14, 2022 2 min read

Helium is the most common element in the universe along with hydrogen, but despite such global abundance, it is surprisingly difficult to find on Earth. Part of the problem is that it is not renewable, so unless specifically captured during mining, its low density means that it simply escapes from the atmosphere. for this reason [Meow] The lab’s helium recovery system is preserved which is detailed in this build.

The purpose of the system is to provide coolant for other projects in the laboratory. Liquid helium has a volume of about 4 K and is useful across a variety of lab tests, but it is very expensive to obtain. [Meow]The recovery system is given gaseous helium recovered from these tests, and the device converts it back into ultra-cold liquid helium in a closed cycle process. The post outlines the system as a whole as well as some troubleshooting they’ve had to do recently, and also shows a lot of the specialized tools that are needed.

Low-weight gases like these can be difficult to work with because their small atomic size means they can escape fixtures, plumbing, and equipment quite easily compared to other gases. As a result, this device is highly specialized and is well worth the search. But for a less lab-based helium project, Head to head to this helium-filled guitar While that.

