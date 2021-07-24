Heavy rains in India have killed 138 people and displaced 90,000

Already 138 people have died in floods and landslides It is caused by recorded rainfall in the last hours in the Indian state Maharashtra (Oste), Confirmed by the authorities last Saturday, July 24th.

“We have already registered 138 accidental deaths due to rains and other monsoon-related incidents in Maharashtra,” Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Vadetivar told an Indian television station.

According to media reports, The The Konkan region has been badly affected and thousands of people have been affected by the floodsAuthorities have stopped helicopters to evacuate victims in the Raigad region, about 70 kilometers from Bombay.

At least 84,452 people, including more than 40,000, have been evacuated to safer places in the Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, officials say. At least 54 villages They have been completely affected by the floods.

Deaths have mainly accumulated Maharashtra, As well as in the capital Bombay. Sagar Pathak, local disaster management chief, said 47 of the accidents were reported in Raigad. Thirty-six people died in a single town called Taliye buried by landslides .

“Bridges were destroyed, buildings, houses …” lamented emergency leaders, confirming more than 600 rescue efforts in the last hour. The official said at least 50 people were still trapped or missing in areas affected by the worst rains in the state in the past 40 years.

A traveler pushes his scooter across a flooded road after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. Photo: Europa Press

Authorities are asking those trapped to move to the roof or higher ground.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, He “suffered” those killed by the landslides and sent his condolences to the families of the victims. Similarly, the country’s authority expressed the desire to “recover quickly from the wounded”.

“The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely scrutinized and assistance is being provided to the victims,” ​​Modi said in a message posted on social networking site Twitter on his official account.

The Prime Minister of India was concerned about the weather event his country was experiencing. Photo: Capture / Twitter

With information from Europa Publishing