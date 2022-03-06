March 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

Cassandra Kelley March 6, 2022

There seems to be a new Wordle-inspired game that you play every day.

Wordle has become a part of people’s daily routine since its launch earlier this year. Created by New York CitySoftware engineer Josh Wardle of his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games, the game sees users have to guess a new five-letter word every day.

In the last month, new variations of the game have come out, including Quordle, which is basically four Wordle games in one, albeit with more guesswork, Octordle — the same again, but with eight grids — and Wordle, which tests Know users’ geography by isolating a country until they guess.

Over the past few days, Heardle has started appearing on Twitter. This new version, which can be found in Heartle.apptests users’ knowledge of music.

You start with a small snippet of a song, and with each new idea, these get longer each time. You only have six guesses to name the song and the artist.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to guess every time – you can simply skip until you think you know the answer.

Heardle is the latest game inspired by Wordle

(he heard)

If you’re worried it’ll track a mysterious album from an artist you’ve never listened to, fear not — Heardle explains that it’s compiled its library based on a “lit. collection of the most streamed songs of the past decade” on Soundcloud.

Play the game now here.

