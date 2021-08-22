Source: Ahmed Adil

India has registered more than 28,200 deadly fungal infections known as myromomycosis, popularly known as the “black fungus”, the country’s health minister Harsha Vardhan said on Monday, June 7.

There are so far 28,252 cases of myrgomycosis in 28 states. Of these, 86%, or 24,370 cases, have a history of COVID-19 and 62.3%, or 17,601, Varden said in a meeting with the Cabinet.

With the catastrophic wave of COVID-19, India is also facing a new challenge in the form of the fungus Myrgomycosis, which has a high mortality rate.

Vardhan Fungal infections are prevalent in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, affecting mainly the sinuses, lungs and brain, and are especially dangerous for people with diabetes and weakened immune systems.

“Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 6,329, followed by Gujarat at 5,486, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, is the worst-hit area in the country by the Govt-19 epidemic.

Leading microbiologist Dr. Arunalok Chakraborty, who heads the Center for Advanced Research in Medical Microbiology in North India, noted that the myormomycosis crisis was showing signs of abating.

“The situation is starting to improve as we are seeing better numbers from the worst states, Maharashtra and Gujarat,” he told the Anatolian agency.

The recent decline in India’s daily Govt-19 numbers has prompted authorities to gradually relax controls in some areas, including the capital, New Delhi.

A total of 100,636 new cases were reported on Monday, the country’s lowest daily peak in two months and 2,427 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to official figures, the number of general infections has risen to nearly 29 million, with the death toll rising to 349,186.

