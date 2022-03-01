March 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Larry David

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Watches Ahead of Their Scheduled Premiere – Deadline

Cassandra Kelley March 2, 2022 2 min read

HBO Tonight pulled the premiere of The Larry David a story, A two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian at David’s request.

In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced, “#LarryDavidStory has been postponed on HBOMax. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of the public. Stay tuned for more information.”

It was scheduled to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

at Larry David’s story, the 74-year-old sits down with his friend/director Larry Charles and talks candidly about his ups and downs, both personally and professionally. He reflects on the bumpy road to success and the chain of success Seinfeld And the curb your enthusiasm, He shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to fatherhood.

In the trailer released last month, David said “I’ve never thought of myself as funny. Anything I’ve associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

David participated in the creation Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld and served as executive producer for the first seven seasons. Keep creating the HBO . series curb your enthusiasm, Where he stars as a semi-fictional version of himself. He has written or co-wrote stories in every episode of stand-up comedy since the pilot episode in 1999.

Larry Charles directs and executive produces The Larry David story. Mark Herzog is also an executive producer.

