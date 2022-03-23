Harry Styles announces new album Harry House

Harry Stiles Announced a new album: Harry’s house out May 20 via Colombia. According to a press release, the follow-up to 2019 A fine line It will span 13 songs. Watch a trailer for Harry’s houseand find the cover photo below.

Styles is a big fan of Joni Mitchell. In 2020, for example, he covered “Big Yellow Taxi. Notably, Mitchell’s classic 1975 movie summer meadows hiss includes the songHarry’s House / Centerpiece. Today, Mitchell’s official Twitter account Wrote To Styles, “I love the title.”

Harry Styles’ chest His solo debut with a personal title In 2017, a year later One-way He went in a gap. The singer’s second album, A fine lineincluding the single”watermelon sugar‘that has gained styles Grammy Award 2021 about Best Pop Solo Performance. Styles were also nominated for Best video clip (about “adore you“) And the Best Pop Vocal Album At the 2021 Grammys.

Later this year, Styles . became the address Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022. In addition, it is go on tour They will perform in the UK with the support of Mitsky.

