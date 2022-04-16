Harry and Meghan speak at the opening of the Invictus Games | Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to speak on stage at Invictus Games Opening ceremony Saturday evening.

Harry and Meghan are set to address onlookers, including members of the Dutch royal family and Holland Prime Minister at a televised event in The Hague.

The couple appeared at the Zuiderpark in The Hague after Low-level reunion With the Queen and Prince of Wales in Windsor on Thursday, the Duchess’ first trip back to Europe since then. Getting out of the official royal life.

A film crew accompanies Harry and Meghan at the games, as part of the upcoming Netflix documentary Invictus heart. It is the premiere of a $100m (£76.5m) deal with the streaming company, and is being produced by Archewell Productions, the television production company the royal couple recently launched.

The documentary will take a behind-the-scenes look at the athletes competing at the Invictus Games, an international sporting event he founded. Prince Harry For the wounded, wounded and sick soldiers and women.

Invictus Games Ukraine team manager, Oksana Horbach, 39, will appear in the documentary. Horbach, who works in the Ukrainian armed forces with food supply chains in Kyiv, said: “I spoke with Megan about the importance of having a voice and I just understood that — listen, be voice, voice, just tell me your truth, your experience. It’s very important. for her.

“And she told me it’s something that they deeply support, with all their heart, to have this platform, the Invictus Games platform, for countries, especially Ukraine, to be able to have that voice.”

While in the Netherlands, the couple are said to have VVIP status and the protection of the Dutch police. They cited security concerns as a reason for their absence The Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service In London last month.

Harry is suing the Home Office after being told he will no longer receive the same degree of personal protection when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

The Duke wants to take his children to visit, but he and his family are ‘unable to go home’ Because it is very dangeroussaid his legal representative.

The Invictus Games Opening Ceremony will be shown on BBC.