Harnas Alley: The brand new cosmic beauty from India – Eme – 12/13/2021

India Harnas Alley Was crowned Ms. The universe Yesterday in its seventieth edition in the Israeli city of Elat. With this victory he conferred the title on his country for the third time in history.

After beating second-placed Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and third-placed Lalela Mswane of South Africa, she defeated Indian Mexican Andrea Mesa.

The Universe Arena was built for the occasion two weeks ago, due to a ban on tourist entry. Israel Slow down progress Omicron variant of the corona virus.

Alley, 21, from the Indian city of Chandigarh, is a well-known actress and activist in her country Women’s rights, Especially with regard to access to education.

During the ceremony, during the final question before the coronation, the young woman sent a message to young women around the world: “Know that you are unique and that is what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself to others, let’s talk about it, and so on. . “

The success of the Indian delegation put the Asian nation in first place for the first time since 2000, when it won its second title since 1994.

This last day of the competition began with a parade of participants wearing a dazzling line of outfits, a feature parade in swimsuits and a second evening dress.

The Latin American delegation, as usual, had an excellent turnout, with three of them – Colombia, Puerto Rico and Paraguay – in the final ten.

The concerts were overseen by a group of local musicians led by Israeli Nova Kral, American JoJo and Harrell Scott, while the host of the competition was again Steve Harvey.

With the celebration of the seventieth edition of The beauty of the universe And Elod, Israel Joined the comprehensive list of countries that hosted the beauty pageant.