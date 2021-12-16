Harnas Alley from India is the new cosmic beauty

Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay came in second and Lalela Mswane of South Africa came in third.

India Harnas Alley was crowned today as the new player The beauty of the universe, Celebrating its 70th edition today in the Israeli city of Eilat, representing for the third time its country topping the competition. Thus the Indian overthrows Mexico Andrea Mesa, After imposing today on Nadia Ferreira, from Paraguay, took second place South African Lalela Maswane took third place.

Today’s exhibition took place at the Universe Arena Stadium, which was built for the event, due to a tourist ban imposed by Israel two weeks ago to stop the progress of the Omigron variant of the corona virus. Chandu, 21, from the Indian city of Chandigarh, is a well-known actress and activist for women’s rights in her country, especially when it comes to access to education. During the ceremony, during the final question before the coronation, the young woman sent a message to young women around the world: “Know that you are unique and that is what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself to others, let’s talk about it, and so on. . ” Today’s victory for India’s representative puts the Asian nation in first place for the first time since 2000, when the country won its second title since its first victory in 1994.

This last day of the competition started with the participants wearing dazzling sequins, a parade in swimsuits and a second evening dress. Latin American delegates, as usual, had an excellent turnout, And three of them – Colombia, Puerto Rico and Paraguay – were in the final ten.

The concerts were overseen by a group of local musicians led by Israeli Nova Kral, American JoJo and Harrell Scott, while the host of the competition was again Steve Harvey. With the celebration of the 70th edition of the Miss Universe, Israel has joined the comprehensive list of countries that hosted the beauty pageant.