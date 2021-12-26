Harnas Alley from India has been named the Miss Universe 2021

Luis Ernesto Quintana Barney

(CNN Spanish) – Harnas Lane from India is the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, which hosted the 70th edition of the pageant this year.

The 21-year-old won the crown after Miss India, Andrea Mesa of Mexico.

Credit: Kahana / AFP via Getty Images

Harnas says she was inspired by her mother, who was a gynecologist who broke many generations of patriarchy, according to tournament organizers.

Photos | Harnas Alley from India won the Miss Universe 2021 title

Second place went to Paraguayan beauty Nadia Ferreira.

Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay. Credit: Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images

The contest was hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, who surprised Miss India Harnas by asking, “I heard you were impersonating some beautiful animal, let’s hear the best”.

“OMG Steve, I did not expect to do this on the world stage. I have to do this, I have no choice. Everyone get ready, ”he said before meowing.

The second Miss Universe during epidemics

The event took place in the city of Eilat in Israel.

This is the second cosmic beauty in the Govt-19 era. Israel’s borders should be opened to immunization tourists before this year’s main event, which will allow thousands of fans to attend.

But with the Omigran variant, the Israeli government closed its borders to foreigners two weeks before the match.

When Miss France, Clemens Bodino landed in Israel, she tested positive for Kovit-19 and was isolated in a hotel. He came out in time for the opening match on Friday.

