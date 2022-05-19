Harley-Davidson suspends vehicle and cargo assembly for two weeks

Harley-Davidson will suspend nearly all vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks. The company issued a statement Thursday morning with the announcement, saying it had made a “decision to suspend all vehicle and cargo assembly operations (except LiveWire) for two weeks – during the week period. This decision, made with a great deal of caution, is based on information provided to Harley by an external supplier.” –Davidson late Tuesday (5/17) on a regulatory compliance issue relating to the component part of the resource.” LiveWire is a Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle. Stay with WGAL for updates on this breaking story.

