Harley-Davidson suspends vehicle and cargo assembly for two weeks
Harley-Davidson will suspend nearly all vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks. The company issued a statement Thursday morning with the announcement, saying it had made a “decision to suspend all vehicle and cargo assembly operations (except LiveWire) for two weeks – during the week period. This decision, made with a great deal of caution, is based on information provided to Harley by an external supplier.” –Davidson late Tuesday (5/17) on a regulatory compliance issue relating to the component part of the resource.” LiveWire is a Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle. Stay with WGAL for updates on this breaking story.
Harley-Davidson will suspend nearly all vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks.
The company issued a statement Thursday morning with the announcement, saying that it had made a “decision to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments (except LiveWire) for two weeks. This decision, made out of extreme caution, is based on information. An external supplier provided Harley-Davidson of late. From Tuesday (5/17) regarding the issue of regulatory compliance related to the component part of the supplier.”
current-carrying electrical wire It is a Harley Davidson electric motorcycle.
Stay with WGAL for updates on this breaking story.
“Hipster-friendly troublemaker. Communicator. Organizer. Devoted web lover. Unapologetic problem solver. Reader. Explorer. Travel guru.”
More Stories
Stocks fall as global growth concerns escalate
Melvin Capital says it plans to dispose of the funds
Stocks rally loses puff as economic growth doubts grow By Reuters