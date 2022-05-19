May 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Iris Pearce May 19, 2022

Harley-Davidson suspends vehicle and cargo assembly for two weeks


Harley-Davidson will suspend nearly all vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks. The company issued a statement Thursday morning with the announcement, saying it had made a "decision to suspend all vehicle and cargo assembly operations (except LiveWire) for two weeks – during the week period. This decision, made with a great deal of caution, is based on information provided to Harley by an external supplier." –Davidson late Tuesday (5/17) on a regulatory compliance issue relating to the component part of the resource." LiveWire is a Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle.

York, Pennsylvania –

Harley-Davidson will suspend nearly all vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks.

The company issued a statement Thursday morning with the announcement, saying that it had made a “decision to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments (except LiveWire) for two weeks. This decision, made out of extreme caution, is based on information. An external supplier provided Harley-Davidson of late. From Tuesday (5/17) regarding the issue of regulatory compliance related to the component part of the supplier.”

current-carrying electrical wire It is a Harley Davidson electric motorcycle.

Stay with WGAL for updates on this breaking story.

