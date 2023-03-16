March 17, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Hamlin’s devastation rejoices at the “Masked Singer”‘s sudden appearance

Cassandra Kelley March 16, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) “Sesame Street” brought Hamlin’s devastation to the “Masked Singer.”

On an episode that aired Wednesday night, a Buffalo Bills player who He collapsed after suffering a heart attack During a match in January, The audience and judges were stunned by the appearance.

The show opened with a group of “Sesame Street” characters, including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Count Elmo, Grover, and Oscar the Grouch, performing BTS’ song, “Dynamite”.

Later, Damir Hamelin came out to sit on the stage and talk to Elmo who asked his name and who was there. When the young man said he was there with his brother, Elmo said, “Let’s get him out!”

The attendees cheered when the elder Hamlin appeared and host Nick Cannon announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, the Buffalo Bills are on the block! Damar Hamlin, the man who brought the whole world together, and inspired us all!”

Hamlin flashes the heart sign he makes with his hands, which becomes associated with him.

Judge and actor Ken Jeong jumped up and down before shouting, “Thank you!” Fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger remarked, “Ken freaks out!”

“I’m so glad you’re here, but more importantly, I’m so glad you’re healthy,” Jeong said. “The whole world loves you! The whole world loves you!”

The professional soccer player thanked him and explained why he was there.

“Mainly because of my brother,” he said. “This is my world. I put family first and he loves ‘Sesame Street’ more than most things, so we had to make it tonight.”

There has been an outpouring of support for Hamlin since his medical accident.

See also  Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of 'Road House'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ticketmaster offers simple refund, lower fees for Cure fans: NPR

March 17, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Drew Barrymore Responds to Hugh Grant Calling Her Singing ‘Terrible’ – The Hollywood Reporter

March 17, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Taylor Swift will unveil four previously unreleased songs ahead of her Eras Tour

March 17, 2023 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Ticketmaster offers simple refund, lower fees for Cure fans: NPR

March 17, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

New fossil analysis reveals a dinosaur with a 50-foot neck

March 17, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Why the Mets will be compensated for Edwin Diaz’s salary after WBC’s bizarre injury

March 17, 2023 Teri Riley
8 min read

Microsoft’s new Copilot will change Office documents forever

March 17, 2023 Jack Kimmons