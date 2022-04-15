Haier’s GE Appliances recalls bottom freezer, French-door refrigerators due to risk of falling

Description:

This recall includes six models of GE-branded French door refrigerators with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel bottom freezers, manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021. The brand name, model, and serial number of each unit are printed on a label located on the top From the left side of the refrigerator compartment. Refrigerators are 36 inches wide.

The affected model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS and GFE26JYMNFFS

GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS.

The serial numbers of the affected models begin with one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, Ms.