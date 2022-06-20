June 20, 2022

.hack Twentieth Anniversary Series Trailer

June 20, 2022

Bandai Namco Released a Trailer to Celebrate hack The series’ twentieth anniversary.

The first game in the series, .hack // infectionwhich was launched for Playstation 2 On June 20, 2002 in Japan – exactly 20 years ago today.

Bandai Namco kicks off its 20th anniversary with multiple campaigns, including:

(1) release hack// twentieth anniversary book

  • Release date: July 19, 2022

Anniversary book covers 20 years hackstarting with the first title on PS2, .hack // Infection Vol.1!

(2) hack// 20th Anniversary Exhibition

  • a period: From August 9, 2022 to August 28, 2022
  • Site: Yurakucho Marui in Chiyoda, Tokyo

We will hold the first exhibition of our series at Yurakucho Marui in Chiyoda, Tokyo.

(3) The release of many 20th anniversary items

  • Memorial Art Book: hack// 20th Game Art Works
    • Release date: December 2022
  • Memorial CD: hack// top 20
    • Release date: December 2022
    • Three volumes total, they will all be released on the same date!

(4) Sell digital publications for hack Starting from today

  • a period: From June 20, 2022 to July 4, 2022 at 23-59 JST

Digital publications are only sold in Japan. For more details, please see the official CyberConnect2 website.

Bandai Namco too Recently Brand “Last Recollection” around the world, indicating that it may be preparing to release a group of the first four .hack Toys. the last four hack Games are already available for Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer Across steam Across .hack // GU Last Recode.

Watch the trailer below.

Einglish

Japanese

