Gymnast faces excitement after appearing wearing Russian war symbol

Ivan Kulyak is facing disciplinary action from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) after appearing wearing the Russian war symbol on the podium at a World Cup event in Doha.

Russian gymnast Kolyak took third place in the tournament held in Qatar, which was won by Ukrainian Ilya Kovtun against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As the athletes stood on the podium, Kolyak was seen with a “Z” pinned to the front of his shirt – a symbol said to mean “victory” in Russian and seen on tanks participating in the invasion.

The letter ‘Z’ was the place for the Russian flag, which was banned by the gymnastics governing body, and the federation confirmed it was now asking the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to investigate the incident.