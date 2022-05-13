Gwyneth Paltrow’s $120 Disposable Diapers Aren’t What You Think

“Our new disposable diaper is lined with virgin alpaca wool and secured with amber stones, known for its age-old properties of emotional cleansing,” the caption read. “Infused with the scent of jasmine and bergamot for a rejuvenating child.”

It wasn’t accepted, with one person commenting “At the same time, hundreds of thousands of parents in the US can’t even afford a basic diaper.” Others doubted that it could be true because it was exaggerated.

Soon Paltrow came clean In a video posted on the account Thursday, he explained that the diapers were a publicity stunt to draw attention to an issue important to many families.

“Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage. Good,” Paltrow said. “It was designed to make us angry. Because if treating nappies as a luxury makes you angry, you should tax them like a luxury.” The comment urged people to donate to Baby2Baby “to help provide nappies, milk and other essentials for families in need.” “While diapers are absolutely necessary, in 33 states, they are not treated as a staple. They are taxed as a luxury good. (We priced fancy diapers at $120, because that’s what a diaper tax can cost families annually),” The caption went to read. “Right now, many families in need are also struggling as a result of the nationwide shortage of formula.” Those who thought it real could be forgiven for Goop had some pretty good products before like this “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle and almost $2,000 Ouija board.

