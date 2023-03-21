Gwyneth Paltrow in court as the trial begins over a 2016 ski collision

(CNN) Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a 2016 skiing accident began Tuesday.

The actress and businesswoman was present in the Park City, Utah courtroom where the jury was seated and the opening statements in the case began. Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow of running into him and causing serious injury while they were skiing on a mountain in Utah in February 2016.

In court documents originally provided by Sanderson W Acquired by CNN in 2019, Sanderson stated that while skiing at Deer Valley Resort, Paltrow allegedly “spinned out of control… causing him to fall hard, causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

Sanderson also alleges that Paltrow and her coach skated away after the accident without obtaining medical attention.

Paltrow She filed a counterclaim against Sandersona retired ophthalmologist, claiming to have skated on her.

According to Paltrow’s counter suit, she was “enjoying skateboarding with her family on vacation in Utah, when the plaintiff – who was a hard Mrs. Paltrow – shoved her back. She took a total hit.” Mrs. Paltrow was angry with the plaintiff, and said so. The plaintiff apologized. Shocked and upset, I stopped skiing for the day even though it was still morning.”

Gwyneth Paltrow in court in Park City, Utah on Tuesday.

Sanderson initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million, but later amended his complaint and is now seeking more than $300,000 in damages, according to court documents.

Paltrow demands $1 in damages, plus attorneys’ fees.

The judge provided instructions Tuesday to the eight-person jury and attorneys for each side introduced themselves to the court before opening statements by one of Sanderson’s attorneys, Lawrence Bowler, followed by Paltrow’s attorney, Steve Owens.

Owens reiterated Paltrow’s claim that she was a descendant of Sanderson before the collision.

The trial is expected to last about a week. It is not yet known if Paltrow will take the stand, but her attorney told the jury that they will hear from family members who were skating with her at the time of the accident.

CNN has contacted Paltrow’s representative for comment.