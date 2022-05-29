May 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Gurman: iOS 16 Includes Always On Display Before iPhone 14 Pro

Jack Kimmons May 29, 2022 2 min read

In the latest version of employment Newsletter BloombergMark Gorman says iOS 16 could finally include Always-On Display for the future iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumored once the iPhone 13 Pro arrives, it looks like Apple’s next flagship phone could feature this long-awaited functionality.

Gurman writes in his book the news:

“I’ve been told that iOS 16 is building in future support for the always-on lock screen, something that Apple originally planned for the iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to drastically lower the frame rate on the lock screen and have a quick look at siplay information – Similar to the latest Apple Watch.

The journalist says he was told that “always-on mode is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models (…) if the feature leads to a cut.

To bring some context, Back in December of 2020a report indicated that an always-on mode can be reached thanks to the LTPO display.

“Apple plans to apply LTPO TFT to high-end iPhone models that will be launched next year. It has used Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) TFT process so far. The TFT oxide process will be added to become LPTO TFT.”

LTPO boards allow variable refresh rates. Lowering the refresh rate to a very low rate means it uses much less power, which enables the always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5.

With the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple finally added a 120Hz panel with a refresh rate, but it varies between 60Hz and 120Hz, and it’s different from the Apple Watch that can also refresh the refresh rate once every minute.

The always-on display feature would also be a nice addition to the iPhone 14 Pro line, once you expect a redesign with a new punch-hole + notch to replace the notch.

Besides the always-on feature, the rumored iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have an A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP rear camera.

