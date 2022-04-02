Guardians, Emmanuel Claas agrees to the extension

The Guardians have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $20 million extension with a mitigator Emmanuel Classfor every Mike Rodriguez from Univision (Via Twitter). The transaction is pending physical. Possibility to extend Classe Break first yesterday.

The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and two years optional at $10 million per season for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Via Twitter). There is a $2 million buyout per season, while the incentives can raise the annual amount to $13 million per year. These option years buy the first two years of free Clase Agency.

The Clase dominated hits with a 1.29 ERA, 67.6% grind rate, 26.5% strike rate and 5.7% walk rate over 69 2/3 innings for the Guardians in 2021. He ranked top of all statcast metric in the book, while also averaging 100.3 mph on the Fast Bowl. If that wasn’t enough, Clase supplemented that awesome speedball with a devastating slider. It was this sinister combination that made Clase such an alluring comeback Corey Kluber When their ace was distributed long ago to the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old characters will be the first for the juniors this season. Perhaps most importantly, the Guardians hope he will be at the center of the running ban’s plans for the next seven seasons, and for the length of time the team’s control of Klass. He is the only Cleveland player with a guaranteed contract after 2023.