GTA 5 PS5 Screenshots Bring Los Santos back to life

After disappointing GTA trilogy Last year, it’s fair to say There is little doubt Aiming at – Aiming at GTA 5’s upcoming remaster. We haven’t seen much of a PlayStation 5 re-release — in fact, Last year’s reveal clip was highly criticized When it was broadcast during a Playstation Show. These new shots For the first time along with new information about the portLooks very clean, though.

We get some wide-angle shots of Los Santos during the day and at night, some cinematic gameplay footage from the online mode, and a look at the story’s three protagonists – Trevor, Michael and Franklin definitely looking fresh. version will be Three graphics modes when you start it, one that mixes 60 frames per second with raytracing, which is welcome. will it be Free upgrade from PS4 to PS5? we do not know.

It’s been a long time since Rockstar touched on GTA 5 and we’re already looking forward to the re-release. The poster has never updated the PS4 Pro title, so if you’re playing the game on PS5 via backwards compatibility, you’ll have to put up with 1080p images locked at 30fps. It’s the fastest loading times we have truly Looking forward to – I hope it doesn’t take two minutes to call him GTA Online Any more.