GTA 5 PS5 price is surprisingly generous, dirt cheap until June 14

Update: UK direct pricing PS . Store even less than expected. GTA 5’s The single player campaign will cost you just £8.75 on PS5 until June 14th, while GTA Online It will be free until the above date. Combined price for Both That goes up to £34.99 after June 14, while GTA Online alone will cost £17.99 after June 14. This is one hello introductory show, and road More generous than any of us expected.

Original story: Pre-orders for GTA 5’s The re-release, coming to PlayStation 5 from March 14th, is Live broadcast started in some parts of the word. And there’s a big surprise: It’s cheap – remarkably. While many may feel that Rockstar owes them Free upgrade from PS4 to PS5The single player campaign will be priced at just A$14.99 at launch, as part of the introductory offer. This is the Australian dollar, which converts to about $9.99 in the US.

Now there are a few things to keep in mind here: GTA Onlinethat also AU$14.99 on Xbox Series X | S will be free for three months on PS5, so you won’t have to pay for it if you claim it before June 14th. Price for both single player and multiplayer subscriber It will rise to A$59.95 from June 14.

It is interesting that the Australian PS . Store The page states that the price for GTA 5, including GTA Online, will be £34.99 from 14 June, although that is the only price available in the UK right now. We’re expecting £9.99 for the aforementioned single-player introductory offer and we’ll check out Rockstar, although that should be confirmed later tonight when pre-orders go live.

It’s a complicated mode, but you basically get GTA Online for free until June 14th on PS5, and it won’t cost a single player much for the first three months either. The price will go up beyond the introductory period, but frankly it looks like a better deal than expected so far. We will update specific pricing information as soon as we get it.